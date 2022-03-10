Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.