DANSVILLE — A 21-point effort from Cody Swain was not enough to save Perry’s season as the Ramblers fell to Bath 59-35 Wednesday in the Division 3 district semifinals.
Swain was the game’s high-scorer and hit five 3-pointers, but his first didn’t come until his team was already in a 10-2 hole. The team tried to play catch-up, but the Rambler’s defense just didn’t have enough stops in it to make it happen.
Perry coach Scott Selbig credited the Bees’ excellent ball movement for warping his team’s defense past the point of effectiveness.
“Hats off to Bath, they’re a great team. They move the basketball so quick and they know where they’re going with it. When you’re getting 10 passes to a shot it really stretches our defense out,” Selbig said.
Once the Ramblers were bent out of shape, it was Ethan Swenson who went to work exploiting the holes for Bath.
Selbig called Swenson, “the best player we have faced all year,” and he certainly owned the court in this one. His 17 points might not have matched Swain, but his playmaking for others more than made up the discrepancy, and his athleticism accounted for a majority of the game’s “oohs” and “ahs.”
Starting late in the third quarter, Swenson bent the game entirely to his will. With 2:35 left in the frame he threw down a tomahawk dunk in traffic. Then he canned an above-the-break 3-pointer and viciously rejected a shot from Perry’s Jacob DeJarling. Just before the buzzer, he drilled another triple to make it 43-21.
There was one more quarter to play, but the outcome was largely decided.
Despite going out with something less than a bang, Selbig expressed gratitude for the season gone by.
“You know, at the end of the day, these seniors — the kids in general — have fought adversity their whole high school career with COVID and everything. It’s just a blessing that we’re able to come out here and play the game of basketball. We’re all thankful for that,” he said.
Perry Scoring: Jack Lamb 1 0-2 2, DJ Jenks 2 0-0 5, Cody Swain 7 2-3 21, Colton Sanderson 2 1-6 5, Jacob DeJarlias 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-13 35.
Bath Scoring: Luca Mohr 4 0-0 10, Miles Jones 0 2-2 2, Ethan Swenson 5 4-4 17, Ryan Knitter 2 2-4 8, Joshua Kares 2 3-4 8, Chase Van Ess 0 2-2 2, Devondre Chandler 1 0-0 2, Kuhn 0 2-2 2, Jacob McAlpine 3 0-1 6. Totals 16 15-19 59.
