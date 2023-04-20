BYRON — Evalyn Cole scored four times but her final goal — a header right in front of the net — was the most memorable as Ovid-Elsie downed Byron 9-3 Tuesday.
The header came late in the second half, with the game well out of reach, but it came off a picture-perfect pass from Hailee Campbell, said Cole.
Cole, who shared The 2022 Argus-Press Player of the Year honor, logged the first header goal of her high school career.
“That’s the first one,” Cole said. “It felt good — I’ve been waiting for it. Hailee Campbell made the pass.”
Cole wasn’t the only Marauder with a hat trick. Teammate Haylee Palus, also a junior, added three goals to the total. Scoring one goal apiece were Campbell and frosh Aly Moore.
It was 5-1 Marauders by halftime and Ovid-Elsie controlled the action for most of the way. O-E outshot Byron, 27-6, and improved to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
When asked about the overall performance, Cole said it was not a perfect game by any means.
“I think our biggest thing is being able to possess and switch the field — that was one of our main goals,” Cole said. “I didn’t think we did it tonight but we gave it our best effort. And a win is a win.”
Ovid-Elsie first-year head coach Jerome White said his young Marauders’ team, stocked with six freshman, is beginning to find its way.
“We’ve been tinkering with the line-ups up until the last match and I feel that we finally found where all the puzzle pieces fit,” White said. “And now we just have to build some chemistry and cohesion in between those players but it has been a little bit of a building process. But I feel we’re finally starting to feel we know where each other’s going to be at all times.”
But it’s not like the Marauders are without good players, he said. In fact, quite the contrary.
“We do have a lot of good pieces and we’re very fortunate we have a lot of good players,” White said. “We’re still a very young team. We have one senior. Our freshman, sophomore and junior classes are pretty evenly balanced. We have a lot of talent in those classes and so we have a lot to look forward to.”
That senior is captain Hadley Bukantis, a center back, who said the Marauders are starting to find their true identity with each victory they achieve.
“We were trying to switch the field a lot,” Bukantis said. “And move our attacks from side to side instead of just kicking it forward.”
Bukantis said this week will bring a major test on the road against unbeaten Montrose (5-0 overall, 5-0 MMAC) looming Thursday.
“That should be a big one for us,” Bukantis said.
Freshman goalkeeper Sarah Newman made three saves for the Marauders.
Byron, now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the MMAC, got two goals from freshman Zadie Schmidt.
Adding one goal was foreign exchange teammate Kaja Selvig.
Lana Treidel made five saves for the Eagles and was charged with five goals.
Teammate Juju Goodrich made 13 saves and permitted four goals while Julia Slackta and Selvig added assists.
Byron coach Greg Williams said his team played well against a quality opponent and needs to keep its head high despite the setback.
He said that Ovid-Elsie’s midfield play was particularly effective.
“They (the Marauders) had good traps and a good player in the middle — that was the biggest thing,” Williams said. “I thought they had really good midfield play and that controls everything. With their traps, they were spot on.”
But once the Eagles were on the attack, Byron’s offense was effective.
“Like I said, I thought we had our chances and we did there,” Williams said. “Their mid is just so hard to defend — No. 14 (Cole) and No. 22 (Campbell) were the main ones. When they get it, they command everybody and they push it around. And then they come back in defense and really lock it down.”
But Williams had good things to say about his Eagles.
“They didn’t quit. In all actuality, I thought in the second half we played a whole lot better,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.