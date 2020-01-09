BYRON — Both Byron and Chesaning came away with splits Wednesday night in a quad mee.
The two area schools opened up the meet against each other, and despite injuries to some starters, Chesaning pulled out a 42-35 victory.
“We had a couple of starters out of our lineup, so it made the duel against Byron a lot more interesting,” Chesaning head coach Jeremy Reiber said.
Chesaning won the 119, 145, 160 and 215-pound matches, all by pinfall.
“Our league duel with Chesaning was a little disappointing because we were in it and could have won,” Byron head coach Jerry Hall said. “We lost a lot of guys last year and we’re trying to figure out who we are has a team, where we’re good and not good, and (I) figured a lot of that out tonight.”
Byron won the 130, 135, 171 and 285 matches by fall.
Zack Hall picked up an 11-1 major decision at 125 against Connor Everett. Hunter Skrbec won at 140 against Robert Hafner, 7-4, and Layten Ciszewski won at 152 against Shelbi Daniels by a 10-2 major decision.
Even with the loss, Hall believes the Chesaning duel was good experience for his team.
“I think the guys, especially the young guys, saw what it was like to be in a good duel and it was a good learning experience for them,” Hall said. “I hope we can see (Chesaning) again and get that back.”
Chesaning went on to lose 66-12 to Hartland. Byron ended the quad with an informal 18-6 victory over shorthanded Bath, winning all the matches by fall.
Overall, Reiber was pleased with the team’s effort, but acknowledged that they still had work to do as the season progresses.
“Hartland has a very good State qualifying team so that one went about how we expected. We have some things to work on, we got to really shape up (our) basic fundamentals (but) overall I think we wrestled very well.”
