CORUNNA — Steve Herrick is back for a second stint this fall as Corunna’s head coach.
Herrick, a 1990 Corunna graduate, coached the Cavaliers from 2000-04 going 28-20. He served as an assistant under Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson for the last five seasons. Herrick spent two of those years as a defensive coordinator, but last year focused on coaching linebackers and receivers.
Robinson was Corunna’s head coach the past six seasons, going 30-28. Robinson announced shortly after last season ended that he wanted to take a break from head coaching.
“Some things are similar, some things are different,” Herrick said. “We definitely like to throw the football and utilize the players that we have. Obviously we have a quarterback who can run or throw. That doesn’t come along very often. We have a good back up in Wyatt Bower. He can do the same thing as well. I’ve never been a system guy, as far as running a particular system. We utilize the talent and the kids that we have ... If we had a 300-pound offensive linemen and a Franco Harris-type of fullback, we’d run the ball 400 times.”
Corunna returns four starters on offense and three on defense. The Cavs will suit up 12 seniors, 10 juniors and three sophomores.
Corunna went 3-3 in the regular season last season before posting back-to-back playoff wins over Birch Run (57-6) and Richmond (27-10). A 56-14 loss to eventual Division 5 state runner-up Frankenmuth capped Corunna’s 5-4 campaign.
The team graduated three All-Staters — Nick Steinacker (first team, defensive end); Porter Zeeman, (honorable mention, linebacker); and Jacob Lloyd (honorable mention, lineman). Scout Jones, Carson Socia and Hunter McCorkle — all-leaguers from last year — have also graduated.
Steinacker (Saginaw Valley State), Zeeman (Michigan Tech) and Lloyd (Madonna) are all playing college football this fall.
“We have some great kids — we’re just a little light on experience,” Steve Herrick said. “We had a good group of seniors last year — three of whom are playing college football. For us, we lost a lot of experience. We have a lot of ability. We have players that have potential. With only 25 or 26 players, the biggest thing is staying healthy.”
Herrick said the junior varsity team from last year did very well, which is another positive sign.
Corunna does have the benefit of returning its quarterback, Herrick’s son Jaden Herrick. Jaden Herrick was a second-team all-Flint Metro League Stars Division player, passing for 974 yards and rushing for 484 yards and seven TDs. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry and was the team’s leading rusher. He also tied a school record by throwing for five TDs in a game.
“My main goal this season is just to play as far as we can in the playoffs,” Jaden Herrick said. “That’s the main team goal. We want to win districts, after losing districts last year. So we want some redemption. The main goal for me is just to continue to get better and just try to be consistent passing.”
Herrick completed 60 of 117 passes last year. He threw for 14 TDs while being intercepted just five times. He was named to The Argus-Press All-Area first team.
“We have two great receivers coming up in (sophomore twins) Wyatt and Tarick Bower,” Jaden Herrick said. “They’ll be really good this year. Obviously, they are not as tall (as Steinacker, who was 6-8) but they definitely have the speed component and I think that will help us out a lot.”
Steve Herrick said his son has all the tools to excel at the quarterback position. The signal caller is 6-3 and 175 pounds with good speed and a good head on his shoulders.
“Jaden is definitely our most experienced offensive player by far,” said the coach. “We have some other guys back — Kai Heck and Zack Worthington both played offensive line for us and they return. Colin Lavery had some reps there at running back, but didn’t play a major role. So we have some kids. We’re just inexperienced. We’re talented, but we’re inexperienced.”
Wide receivers will be the Bower twins and senior Andrew Garrett. Projected starters at running back are senior Zane Rosser and Lavery. Jaden Edington will be another running back candidate to watch.
The projected starting offensive line included Heck (6-0, 170), Adam Rood (5-11, 220), Trenton Massey (6-0, 240), Jake Nichols (6-2, 255) and Worthington (6-2, 270).
Collin Thompson, a junior, started every game last year at outside linebacker and will be one of the team’s most experienced defensive players. Also back in the starting lineup are Wyatt Rosser at defensive end and Worthington at defensive tackle.
Heck and Worthington were the projected starting defensive ends with Rood and Wyatt Rosser at defensive tackles.
The linebacking corps will be led by Thompson, Xavier Anderson and Edington.
The cornerbacks will be the Bower twins. At free safety is Brett Riley, a senior, and at strong safety is Peyton TerMeer, a junior.
Herrick said Corunna is hoping to move up from its third-place finish in the Flint Metro Stars. The Cavaliers finished 3-2.
Brandon finished 5-0 to win the league.
“We had two really good games against (Brandon and Goodrich),” Herrick said. “Goodrich lost quite a bit. Brandon is still pretty good. They still have some talent, but we’ll see what happens.”
