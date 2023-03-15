HORTON — Apologies if this one’s a bit overused, but “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Laingsburg, historically a David but lately transformed into an undefeated, No. 2-ranked Goliath, found itself trailing at halftime for the first time all season Wednesday during its Division 3 regional final against Michigan Center at Hanover-Horton, but the Wolfpack responded with a 35-12 second half run turned what had been a jaw-clencher into another dominant win, with a 63-42 final.
The Wolfpack opened cold, trailing 6-0 in the early minutes, 17-13 after one quarter and 30-28 at halftime following a last-second trey from Cardinals’ Carter McCave heading into the break.
Some teams, when wobbled like this, would fall off their “favorite” perch, but not the Wolfpack. The Wolfpack responded with indignation, and a fierce determination to prove that the Cardinals didn’t belong on the same court.
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill says that his team is full to the brim with a winning mentality.
“Well we’ve got a lot of kids who expect to win,” Morrill said. “And that’s really cool to coach. I mean I wanted to celebrate at the end of this game and we’ve got kids saying, ‘Coach we’re not done yet.’ And that’s exciting. I think at halftime they knew that they had to find another level.”
They found it.
Junior guard Zander Woodruff exploded for 17 third-quarter points — en route to a game-high 30; his third 30-point outing in four playoff games — to key a 24-11 run to send Wolfpack rolled to 25-0 and punch a ticket to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Division 3 state quarterfinals against 19-4 Ecorse at Ypsilanti Lincoln High School.
Senior brother Eli Woodruff scored 13 points, while Ty Randall and Brayden Thomas each scored six for the Wolfpack.
“We didn’t have the most energized first half,” Zander Woodruff said afterwards. “But going into that second half, we knew we needed to pick up the energy. And the main thing was crashing the rebounds. So that’s what we did in the second half. And that got our shooters open. Our coach always says that our best three’s come from our inside out. So when we crashed the rebounds we kicked it out and we knocked down our shots.”
Thomas said there was no change in strategy in the second half — the Wolfpack just kept playing its game.
“No, I don’t think we made many changes,” Thomas said. “We stayed in the 1-3-1 zone and we talked and said, ‘a couple of shots hit the bottom of the net and they had the lead at halftime.’ There was nothing to worry about. It’s a game of runs and we came out and made our run and finished the game.”
Michigan Center sees its season end with an 18-8 record. The Cardinals were led by 16 points from Adrien Putnam.
The last time the Wolfpack won a regional crown was 2013, when then coach Greg Mitchell’s team reached the Class C state championship game only to lose by a single point to Flint Beecher, 40-39.
Morrill hopes that this year’s team can inject as much energy into the town that 2013’s did.
“I think about it because it was exciting for the community and we want that again,” Morrill said. “The kids work hard every year you know and not every group gets an opportunity to get there like the 2013 team did.”
Zander Woodruff, of course, would very much like to do the 2013 squad one better.
“Our goal is a state championship for sure,” the junior said. “It’s been our goal since the beginning of the season and we’re going to get that done.”
Still, the going will only get tougher.
In addition to giving the ‘Pack its first halftime deficit, the regional round of the playoffs saw Laingsburg allow a team — semifinal opponent Jonesville — to stick within single-digits for the first time.
If Laingsburg gets past Ecorse, a state honorable mention selection, the Wolfpack would face the winner of the No. 1-ranked Detroit Loyola vs. No. 3 Flint Beecher in what could shape up as an ultra-exciting state semifinal at the Breslin Center.
Laingsburg’s third-quarter run to seal the game Wednesday featured what amounted to a five-point play, of sorts.
The Wolfpack, thanks to a stifling zone and two 3-pointers by Woodruff, had pulled ahead by one at 38-37.
Laingsburg stretched the lead to three when Jake Essenberg converted a layup under duress while being fouled.
“I got kneed in the (groin) but I put some spin on it and it hit the glass and went in,” Essenberg said.
The basket put Laingsburg up 40-37 with 3:12 left in the third quarter. Essenberg missed the subsequent free throw but Jackson Audretsch kept the momentum going with the offensive rebound and kicked the ball back to Zander Woodruff, who without hesitation, drained a 3-pointer to push the lead up to 43-37.
“I got the rebound,” Audretsch said. “And then I saw my man ‘Z’ wide open, he’s the best shooter, and he knocked it down. And it was a huge momentum shift. I think that really helped us.”
“I mean, I do what I do — I’m a shooter,” the Woodruff said. “A shooter shoots and I knew I had to knock it down.”
Laingsburg upped the lead to 11 with a pair of Woodruff free throws to make it 50-39 with 1:05 left in the third. The Cardinals answered with a basket but then the junior standout, completed the quarter in style, with a steal off the press and a lay-in as the buzzer sounded.
It was 52-41 Laingsburg after that, and Michigan Center could never get close again.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zander Woodruff 12 2-3 30, Jake Essenberg 2 0-1 4, Eli Woodruff 5 2-2 13, Jackson Audretsch 1 0-0 2, Ty Randall 3 0-0 6, Adam Essenberg 1 0-0 2, Brayden Thomas 2 1-3 6. Totals 26 5-9 63.
MICHIGAN CENTER SCORING: Adrien Putnam 5 3-4 16, Carter McCave 3 0-0 8, Jayden Watson 3 1-3 7. Totals 14 8-15 52.
