NEW LOTHROP — It looks like Laingsburg softball has its mojo back.
After looking somewhat punchless in a sweep at the hands of Owosso in a hastily-scheduled tuneup doubleheader Thursday — the Wolfpack scored just one run across the two games — Laingsburg redeemed itself in a major way Saturday, winning its first regional championship since 1978 at New Lothrop.
Laingsburg scored 12 runs in 14 innings Saturday, in wins over Leslie (in the semifinal 3-1) and host New Lothrop (in the final, 9-5), giving workhorse pitcher Addyson Buchin enough of a cushion.
Head coach Jeff Cheadle said Laingsburg hit the batting cages with vigor on Friday, and that the added practice seemed to pay off. But, he acknowledged that the team’s energy and enthusiasm were, obviously more elevated for the playoffs than they were during what was essentially an exhibition series on Thursday.
“All we did was hit after the Owosso doubleheader,” Cheadle explained. “We obviously knew that our pitching was OK and our defense was good against Owosso. We just didn’t get the hits when we needed to. And we had to re-focus and have some confidence. So that’s what we worked on all-day yesterday.”
It seemed as though Laingsburg would have a tough time getting past its Game 1 opponent Saturday.
Leslie came into the contest with a 33-5 record, and had recently won the Greater Lansing Area Hall of Fame tournament championship with a 7-1 win over DeWitt. The Wolfpack also competed in that tournament, falling to the Panthers, 3-1.
The Blackhawks feature the the pitching of two-time all-state selection Ada Bradford — a junior committed to attend the University of Michigan on a softball scholarship.
It would have been easy for Wolfpack players to doubt themselves in the face of such accomplished competition, but they turned out to have no quit in them.
Even after Leslie took the lead with one swing of the bat, as Myah Fletcher tagged a pitch from Laingsburg’s Buchin and to deep left field for a homer, Laingsburg hung tough.
Laingsburg finally got its bats going in the the sixth inning, stringing three straight hits together and finished with four for the game.
The first was a single by Buchin, coming after Bradford tagged the Wolfpack’s Ella Merrell with a pitch. Savannah Stirm’s follow-up triple was the gamebreaker, pushing Laingsburg’s two baserunners home. Two runs would have been enough for Buchin, but no one was going to say no to an insurance run, and lefty Haley Konieczny provided, with a bloop single over third base to give the game its 3-1 final score.
Buchin retired Leslie’s final six batters in order. Her final line included seven innings pitched, two hits, six strikeouts and one walk.
“We knew we just had to pick it up and get our bats hot,” Buchin said. “This (regional title) means a lot, especially being a sophomore, with what we’ve done this season. With a young team, it’s definitely a statement I think going into Tuesday.”
“They (Leslie) are a very good team and we knew it was going to be a 2-1 or 1-0 kind of game,” Cheadle said. “We just knew we had to scratch for everything that we could.”
The Wolfpack then went against host New Lothrop.
The Hornets had advanced to the final with a thrilling 13-12, extra-inning win over Otisville LakeVille. New Lothrop had trailed 12-9 entering the last of the seventh but struck for three runs to force another fram. In the eighth, New Lothrop won it.
Marissa Rombach opened the inning with a single up the middle. Brynne Birchmeier then singled, but the lead runner was thrown out at third. Luckily, that didn’t matter. With one out, Victoria Henige lined a double that rolled to the left center field fence, scoring Birchmeier for the game-winning run.
Heniges finished the game with four hits in five at-bats — including a two-run homer in the first inning.. Mallory Heroux laced three hits including a solo homer and drove in three runs. Delaney Gross had a run-scoring double and drove in two runs and Ashlyn Orr had two hits.
Mallory Heroux was the Hornets’ starting pitcher and worked up until the fifth, when Delaney Gross entered. Heroux re-entered in the seventh and pitched the final two innings for the victory.
Heroux started in the circle again for New Lothrop in the regional final, facing off against Buchin.
It was a scoreless game through the first three innings, Laingsburg broke through for six runs in the fourth.
Leadoff hitter Ashley Bila was safe on a bunt down the third base line. Bella Latuszek then lined a run-scoring double and then Buchin reached on a fielder’s choice. Stirm stroked a run-scoring single to right field and Konieczny drove in a run on another fielder’s choice. Two more Laingsburg runs scored on a dropped ball in the outfield.
The Wolfpack added three more runs in the sixth, with Buchin stinging a two-run single.
New Lothrop trailed 9-1 in the sixth and appeared all but dead, before Brynne Birchmeier powered a grand slam homer to make it a 9-5 game.
The Hornets had the tying run at the plate in the seventh. Birchmeier had a chance for another bases clearing blast with two outs, but this time she popped out in the infield to end the game.
Buchin again pitched the whole way for the Wolfpack. She gave up five runs on 11 hits. She struck out two and walked three.
Stirm batted 3-for-4 for Laingsburg with one RBI.
“We just needed to get our runs back today and we did that when it mattered,” Stirm said.
New Lothrop’s Birchmeier drove in four runs and joined Marissa Rombach, Orr, Gross and Bri Heroux with two hits.
Mallory Heroux worked the first three innings and was charged with six runs on three hits. She walked one and the Hornets made two errors.
New Lothrop head coach Tom Birchmeier said that his team played hard throughout Saturday’s regional. He said he was happy with the comeback win in the semifinals. He said that fielding mistakes and mental errors were what hurt his team the most in the regional finals. But he added his team will be back. It is only losing one senior from this year’s squad.
“The girls battled hard all day today,” Birchmeier said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit — for the most part all day long, giving away outs. There were some dropped balls in the first game that we were able to overcome. In the second game, we made a couple of mental errors on the bases. But they (Laingsburg) are a good team. Credit to them.”
