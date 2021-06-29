EDITOR'S NOTE: This story ran in Monday's special section honoring Owosso's 2021 state softball championship
OWOSSO — Handed a three-run lead before the top of the seventh inning began in the Divsion 2 state softball championship game June 19, Owosso junior pitcher Macy Irelan heard the sold-out crowd at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium chanting.
“Owoss-O! Owoss-O! Owoss-O!”
Fueled by an enthusiastic throng of Owosso supporters on a sprinkly, overcast morning, Irelan and the Trojans finished off a come-from-behind rally and beat Marysville 8-5, claiming the school’s first state championship in an Michigan High School Athletic Association-sanctioned sport.
The title, however, seemed to mean more than just a historic sports first. Secchia Stadium was filled to capacity with mostly Trojans fans, with some waiting for a seat long after the first pitch was thrown.
“The Owosso community really came together,” Irelan said. “They showed support. They sent us off with a parade. They welcomed us back with a trophy and a parade. And the feeling of them all being there while we were playing and the stands getting lit up with Owosso people, it was amazing. It really showed how a community can come together and support something and how excited we all could be.”
The closest Owosso had ever come to a state title before were runner-up finishes in wrestling in 1967 and boys tennis in 1937. The school claimed a 2013 state championhip by the equestrian club team, which is governed by the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association.
The softball team itself, however, had never even been past regionals before, but the Trojans (37-3) finished on an 18-game winning streak, which included a 7-0 postseason run. The 37 wins was a school record as well.
And they became the fourth area softball team to win it all — the first in 39 years, joining Byron (1976), Laingsburg (1978) and New Lothrop (1982).
Dallas Lintner, who has been Owosso’s athletic director/assistant principal for the last 11 years, said the title encapsulated Owosso’s come-from-behind ability and character.
“I think last weekend, and the regional weekend, were all about being resilient,” Lintner said. “Our girls overcame scoring deficits, tough calls and mistakes. All teams have those things happen in compeititon. Our girls stayed focused and always moved forward.”
Owosso’s ability to rally when all seemed lost became a common theme during the postseason.
At regionals, Owosso opened with a 12-0 victory over Haslett, in which Irelan pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. But in the finals, Owosso appeared to be in trouble when Lake Odessa Lakewood took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth on Claire Benham’s solo homer.
Down to its last out in the top of the seventh, Kendall Anderson hit a towering pop-up beween home and the pitcher’s circle. Somehow, the ball eluded three Lakewood infielders; Anderson raced to second, and later stole third. That brought up Nevaeh Ginger, who clubbed a game-tying single with two strikes to force extra innings.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Lakewood loaded the bases with no outs, but Irelan — who had 20 strikeouts in the contest — sat down the side. Owosso eventually broke through in the 10th with five runs, led by Reyn Tuttle’s two-run single up the middle that gave Owosso a 3-1 lead.
That win sent Owosso to the state quarterfinals in Battle Creek, where more drama awaited against Wayland. The Trojans overcame a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning, as doubles by Karley Kincaid and Emily Pumford cut the deficit to 4-2. Again with two outs, Madyson Rainey powered a long homer to left that tied the game. Owosso won Ginger’s walkoff single to right in the eighth.
The Trojans faced No. 4-ranked Gaylord semifinals and held on for a 2-1 victory. Owosso struck for two early runs in the second inning and Irelan and the defense did the rest. Irelan pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.
That set up the state championship game against Marysvillle (31-6), a state honorable mention with a standout left-handed pitcher, Kirsten Smith, who brought in a 16-1 record.
Owosso took a 2-0 lead in the early going. Tuttle delivered a run-scoring double in the first and Maier hammered a homer to straightaway center in the second.
The Trojans then appeared to take a 5-0 lead, but officials took three runs off the board. The apparent bases-loaded triple down the right field line by Rainey was later ruled a foul ball. The ruling came a minute or two after the play and the runners were ordered to come back out of the dugout. Replays by several TV stations later showed the ball touched the line and should have been a fair ball.
“You know what? Nobody even talked about it,” Owosso coach JoEllen Smith said. “We could have gotten down, but we haven’t this whole postseason.”
Rainey then hit a bouncer into a force out and the inning was over. Marysville scored the next five runs, highlighted by two homers — a three-run shot by Kirsten Smith and a solo shot from Calle Perrin. They also used a double and an Owosso error made it 5-2 Marysville. The Trojans stopped the bleeding in dramatic fashion when left fielder Reese Thayer threw out a runner at the plate with Kincaid making a fine tag.
Owosso still trailed but rallied for four runs in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.
With one out, Owosso’s Ginger beat out an infield grounder for a single. Lexi Hemker singled to center and Rainey then rapped a run-scoring single up the middle. Irelan drove a two-run double into the right-center gap to tie the score, and Tuttle put the Trojans ahead for good with a fielder’s choice groundout.
Owosso added two insurance runs in the fifth. Anderson doubled off the left field wall and Somers clubbed a run-scoring hit to left. Somers reached second on the throw to home plate, and an errant throw to second sailed into the outfield, allowing Somers to score.
Marysville brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Irelan held the Vikings in check, getting the final out on a soft pop fly to Maier at shortstop.
After another celebration at the pitcher’s circle and hugs for teammates and coaches, Owosso was presented its trophy at the adjacent soccer field. Wearing brand-new, blue state championship T-shirts, it was a time of pride and picture-taking as hundreds of Owosso fans huddled around the team.
“To sum up the weekend, we had the crowd, we had the energy, we had the players and at times … we had the luck,” Lintner said.
But this state championship seemed to mean even more for an Owosso community that has, frankly, struggled in many sports for over recent seasons. Owosso softball, however, has been a successful mainstay under Smith, who has registered a career mark of 809- 538 at Owosso with eight district and six conference championships.
And finally, after 38 years at the helm, Smith captured the signature prize. Her Trojans came home local heroes, with a police escort down Washington Street.
“We had a police escort both days, but this one (the finals) was a bit bigger — we had a couple of fire trucks and the sheriff and there were five or six different vehicles leading us out of town,” Smith said. “The kids definitely thought it was pretty cool.”
