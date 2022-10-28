WEBBERVILLE — Whitmore Lake swept the regional titles at Friday’s Division 4 regional, winning both girls and boys competitions.
Braylan Majesky won the boys race in 16 minutes, 40.34 seconds for Whitmore Lake, while freshman Carina Burchi took the girls run in 18:42.48.
Whitmore Lake’s boys scored 33 points, followed by Novi Christian (88) and Webberville (89).
The girls scored 28 points, topping Clarkston Everest Collegiate (77) and Fowler (130).
Morrice did not score in either competition, bringing just five total runners between the two squads. The boys were paced by Sam Witgen in 69th (24:24.6). The Oriole girls were topped by Lillie Corbat, who crossed the finish line 47th in 25:12.14.
ORTONVILLE — Owosso traveled to Ortonville Brandon and won its final meet of the regular season Friday, 122-47.
The Trojans won all 11 swimming events; Brandon won the diving portion.
Kate Grinnell won the 200-and 500-yard freestyle. She was also on the winning 200 free relay team with Liz McCroan, Sophie Voss and Quinn Schemenauer.
Lily Pumford was also a part of three wins, taking the individual medley, the backstroke and the 400 free relay with Schemenauer, Lily Usher and Amanda Brainerd.
Other Trojan winners were the medley relay team of Birdie Tkaczyk, Brainerd, Usher and Rebekah Starr; Usher in the 100 butterfly; Brainerd in the 50 free and breststroke; Voss in the 100 free.
