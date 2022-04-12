FREELAND — Brenden Quackenbush was first in the shot put (45 feet, 1 inch) and Grant Sampson won the 300-meter hurdles (42.66 seconds) Sunday to lead the Chesaning boys to a sixth-place finish at the Freeland Falcon Relays.
Chesaning scored 60 points. Freeland and Hartland each scored 108 while Clare was third with 84.
Sampson finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (17.91).
Levi Maier placed second in the 1600-meter run (4:41.71) and third in the 800 run (2:04.07).
Reese Greenfelder finished third in the high juimp (5-7).
The Chesaning girls finished seventh with 27 1/2 points. Freeland was first with 135 and Midland was second with 110.
Kyla Jackson placed third in the shot put (31-9) for Chesaning.
Avery Beckman finished third in the pole vault (8-0).
