After nearly a year, College Notes is back. And what a strange year it’s been.
We left off back in March 2020, uncertain when sports would be back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winter sports postseasons were canceled, and collegiate spring sports had entire seasons wiped out.
Fall was not much better. The College Notes’ return really was really hampered by the bulk of junior college and NCAA Division II and III teams being inactive, as that is where many local athletes compete.
However, some schools at those levels are now beginning to play again. So let’s not waste any more time and get right into it.
With the volatility of the COVID-19 situation I don’t know if we will have enough content to run weekly, but we will certainly try.
FOOTBALL
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison only played in one game for the Tigers this season. Missouri went 6-6.
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Ovid-Elsie) — Morris played in four games this past fall for the Spartans.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Adrian played a partial fall schedule and plans to resume with conference play in the spring. The junior wideout had two catches for 48 yards — both going for touchdowns — in a 44-27 loss to Trine Oct. 3. He had one catch for 10 yards the next week in a 41-10 victory over Manchester.
CROSS COUNTRY
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp was 67th in 22 minutes, 18.3 seconds Saturday at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships in Indiana as the Spartans repeated as conference champions. The conference meet was the only cross country competition allowed by the Big Ten ahead of the March 15 NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Alyssa Lane, Cleary University (Byron) — Cleary ran a limited schedule in the fall. Lane placed third at the Oct. 3 Siena Heights Invitational. in 25:08.97.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris has racked up 23 digs — including 13 in the season opener Jan. 23 against Minnesota — and 16 kills in the first four games of the season.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakoa (Corunna) — Norris has four kills and five digs in the first three games of the season. She also has 20 assists, recording 11 Jan. 23 in the second match of a doubleheader against North Dakota St. and nine Monday against Oral Roberts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage logged nine and eight minutes, respectively, in a pair of games last week against Rochester and Northwestern Ohio. He went 0-for-1 from the floor Friday against Northwestern Ohio.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Mitchell’s team is off to a 2-1 start, losing to Alma and beating Albion and Calvin.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Tech is one of the few teams to have a somewhat normal schedule, playing a few games in October, November and December. Barton, a freshman, scored a season-high five points Jan. 6 against Grace Christian, adding one rebound. She had four points Oct. 30 against Cardinal Stritch.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell had a 514 series (178-177-163) at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree Jan. 22 in Kalamazoo. McDowell then had a 475 (136-168-171) Jan. 30 in the conference meet in Jackson.
SWIMMING
Cacia Kaupp, Illinois (Durand) — Kaupp was ninth in the diving competition Jan. 30 against Nebraska, scoring 195.15 points.
WRESTLING
Joe Vondrasek, Alma College (Owosso) — Vondrasek made it to the fifth place match Saturday at the MIAA Individual championships; no final result was reported.
Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) and Jerry Hall (Byron), Olivet College — Hall lost 16-0 to Central Michigan’s Alex Cramer Jan. 3 at 165 pounds in the Comets’ season opener. Carnahan, a freshman, won his debut match Jan. 16 against Defiance College with a 15-0 technical fall over Jack Minner.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek finished third in her weight class Nov. 15 at the Adrian Women’s Open. She then took fifth Dec. 13 at 143 pounds at the Indiana Tech Warrior Open, knocking off the 12th-and 17th-ranked NAIA wrestlers. At the Jan. 24 Adrian Invitational against Davenport and Gannon, she again took third at 143. In a double dual Jan. 31, Vondrasek won both her matches, earning a technical fall against North Central College and pinning Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Savannah Hisel in 2:23.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodgriguez lost both his matches Jan. 23 at the Great Midwest Championships, losing by technical fall and pinfall. He rebounded Saturday by picking up a 9-5 win against Indianapolis.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hunter Berecz and Jessica Marvin, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz won the shot put Saturday at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational at Saginaw Valley State, with a distance of 16.29 meters. Bercez also took fifth in the shot put (52 feet, 1 inch) and 11th in the weight throw (50-83/4) at Grand Valley State Jan. 23.
Marvin was second in the weight throw (16.34 meters) Saturday.
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp was 23rd in the 3,000 run (10:19.33) Jan. 16 at the Simmons-Harvey Big Ten Invitational at Michigan.
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly took 15th in the pole vault (10-0) at Grand Valley State Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.