CORUNNA — Corunna and Goodrich are worlds apart in the mascot department — what would a 17th century cavalier do if he met a Martian? — but when the two schools met on the hardwood Tuesday, they shared the same plot of real estate atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division boys hoops standings, sporting identical 6-1 league records.
That symmetry was destined to be shattered, and, unfortunately for the home crowd, it was ultimately Corunna — despite a furious last-ditch comeback effort — that found itself on the losing end of a 43-39 heartbreaker, snapping a six-game winning streak.
Defense set the tone in the early-goings of this one.
The first-quarter ended with the score knotted at 4-4, but the Martians were able to get a little bit going in the second quarter, entering halftime up 14-9.
Goodrich remained in control in the third quarter, taking a 7-point, 30-23 lead into the final frame and even managing to build its advantage to 13-point — at 38-25 — with just 1:49 left in the game.
But Corunna — relying on its full-court press, some well-placed timeouts and some big baskets — finished with a 14-5 flurry, getting within 2 on Peyton TerMeer’s drive to the basket with 9 seconds left.
Goodrich’s Jack Locey converted two free throws with 5 seconds remaining and Corunna had a 3-point attempt partially blocked with no foul call as the buzzer sounded — capping the Martians’ hard-fought road win.
Goodrich, which had also defeated Corunna 69-54 at Goodrich on Jan. 10, improves to 7-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 14-1 overall. Both the Cavaliers (6-2 Flint Metro, 12-3 overall) and the Martians have two league games remaining.
TerMeer, the Cavaliers’ 6-foot-2 senior guard, finished with 13 points — seven of which came down the stretch — and five rebounds. Junior guard Brevin Boilore added nine points on three 3-pointers, while Braylon Socia, another junior, added eight points and nine rebounds. Logan Roka had four points and Wyatt Bower had three steals.
“There’s no quit in these guys,” said Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi of his Cavaliers. “We’re past the point of moral victories, but that was my message (in the locker room after the game). We weren’t defined by the loss. We were defined by the way we fought the last four minutes of the game.”
Goodrich, which shot 10-of-17 from the free throw line, — while Corunna attempted (and missed) just one freebie all evening — featured a 16-point effort from Locey. Landon Williams had 12 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, mostly in the paint, and Gavin Hart scored 10 for the Martians.
Buscemi gave credit to Locey and his clutch free throw shooting. The Martian made 4-of-5 in the fourth quarter.
“He made the free throws to keep it a two-possession game and we didn’t quite get it to a one-possession game,” the Corunna coach said.
Buscemi said that both teams played strong, aggressive defense and in the end, it was the first team to get to 40 that would win.
“It was a big game,” the coach said. “Both teams made each other work for it, and both teams, for the most part, took care of the basketball.”
Both teams were also plagued by numerous traveling calls, especially in the first half, Corunna, held scoreless for the first 4 minutes, tied the game at 2-2 on a TerMeer basket. TerMeer, in fact, scored all four of the Cavaliers’ points in the first quarter while Locey scored all four for the Martians.
Corunna’s zone defense held Goodrich to just 14 points in the first half but the Cavaliers still trailed by five entering the second half.
The Cavaliers got within a point, 24-23, of the Martians with 2:23 left in the third as Boilore knocked downed a 3-pointer.
But Goodrich scored the next 14 points to build a 38-23 lead with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter.
TerMeer made it 38-28 with 1:44 to go and Corunna called a timeout. The Cavaliers then got a steal and a lay-up by Roka to make it an eight-point game. Another Cavalier timeout ensued with 1:21 left.
Corunna would keep on chipping away in the final moments — making it a two-point game on Parker Isham’s 3 -pointer, a quick steal and Socia’s basket with 22 seconds left.
Locey converted two free throws with 19 seconds left to put Goodrich up by four, 41-37.
TerMeer answered with a basket before Locey completed the scoring with his final two free throws.
CORUNNA SCORING: Braylon Socia 4 0-1 8, Logan Roka 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Bower 1 0-0 2, Parker Isham 1 0-0 3, Peyton TerMeer 6 0-0 13, Brevin Boilore 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 0-1 39.
GOODRICH SCORING: Jack Locey 4 8-9 16, Landon Williams 5 1-5 12, Gavin Hart 4 0-0 10, Caden Kolanowski 1 0-0 2, Zack Lagat 0 0-1 0, Carson Raether 1 0-0 2, Caeden Rossell 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 10-17 43.
