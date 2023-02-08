CORUNNA — Corunna and Goodrich are worlds apart in the mascot department — what would a 17th century cavalier do if he met a Martian? — but when the two schools met on the hardwood Tuesday, they shared the same plot of real estate atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division boys hoops standings, sporting identical 6-1 league records.

That symmetry was destined to be shattered, and, unfortunately for the home crowd, it was ultimately Corunna — despite a furious last-ditch comeback effort — that found itself on the losing end of a 43-39 heartbreaker, snapping a six-game winning streak.

