DURAND — From 2015 to 2017, the Durand girls golf squad narrowly missed qualifying for the state finals, finishing fourth each time at the regionals.
This year, it finally came together for the Railroaders and they will travel to Bedford Valley in Battle Creek for the Division 4 state finals today and Saturday after placing third at the recent regionals at Hunters Ridge in Howell.
Railroader head coach Cecil Cole couldn’t be happier.
“It feels good to be in,” Cole said. “It was a goal of ours all year to get to states.”
Then when it broke that Durand cracked the states’ top 10 rankings for the first time since 2017, it was just icing on the cake for Cole.
“We put in a lot of work to get where we are,” Cole said. “I don’t think many people expected us to be here; we came out of a tough region.”
That region included Jackson Lumen Christi, East Jackson and Lansing Catholic — all of which were ranked top 10 in the state. Durand’s regionals were hosted by a good Byron team that had their own state finals aspirations — featuring individual qualifiers MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance.
Durand totaled 407 at the regionals, behind Emme Lantis’ 84 — which was good for second place individually — and career bests from Maddie Raley (94) and Kennedy Pawloski (112).
Durand will look to continue to ride the hot streak their on going into states.
“I think we’re capable of a top five finish but it depends on how we handle the pressure,” Cole said. “Hopefully we’ll be ranked higher than 10 by the end of states.”
There will be three area individual state qualifiers competing at Bedford Valley.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance will be competing along with Chesaning’s Taylor Gross.
Montgomery, a junior, shot a career-best 86 to finish fourth at the regionals at Hunters Ridge. L’Esperance, a sophomore, shot a career-best 96 for 10th place.
Gross is headed to the state finals for the third straight year. She carded a 102 at Maple Creek in Shepherd — and was the top individual qualifier at that regional.
