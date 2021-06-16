BATTLE CREEK — For the second straight postseason game, Owosso was down to its last out.
And for the second straight time, the Trojans came back from the brink of elimination for a dramatic victory.
Madyson Rainey tied the game at 4 in the seventh inning with a dramatic two-out, two-run homer to left, then Nevaeh Ginger finished it off with a walkoff, two-out single to right in the eighth to give Owosso a 5-4 state quarterfinal win over Wayland Tuesday at Battle Creek’s Bailey Park.
“(Ginger) is a tough cookie — she doesn’t like anybody telling her she can’t do it,” Owosso coach JoEllen Smith said. “Maddy Rainey with her home run, she’s another senior … I felt the momentum change when she tied it.”
Owosso, for the first time ever, will play in the Division 2 state semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday at Seccia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University. No. 5-ranked Owosso (35-3) will face fourth-ranked Gaylord (39-1).
Junior pitcher Macy Irelan was stung by two Wayland homers, the first coming in Emma Tornes’ first at-bat of the game. Wayland scored twice in the first, once in the second and once in the sixth on a homer by Hannah Rairigh.
But Irelan battled through, striking out 16 with no walks.
“She’s been the glue,” Smith said of Irelan. “How she goes, we go. You know, she had a slow start, we had a slow start. She needs to figure out how to have a little quicker start. And we talk about that. She sometimes tries to overpower when she gets those two strikes.”
Irelan said the first-inning home run by Wayland (33-4) was like a wake-up call.
“It set the tone for (Wayland) when they hit the home run,” Irelan said. “I knew I had to settle back in and I knew that we had to get those runs. We couldn’t end like that. We kept battling and battling and then finally, my seniors. Again, they won the game for us. I just work for them and they put it out for me.”
Trailing 4-1, Owosso scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings — just like it did four days earlier in the regional final against Lakewood, when the team tied the game at 1 in the seventh inning. Ginger was the hero in that contest, too, knocking in the tying run with a two-out single to left field.
Against Wayland, Karley Kincaid had a leadoff double and scored on Emily Pumford’s one-out double. Then, with two outs, Rainey powered her first home run of the season — a two-run blast that cleared the fence with several feet to spare.
“I know the count was two balls and one strike,” Rainey said. “It was inside. I was just thinking about a base hit.”
Rainey was the lone Owosso player with more than one hit, also smacking a ground-rule double in the sixth.
Smith said her team never gives up until the game is over.
“This team is something special,” Smith said. “They are. I’ve got some young kids, a couple of freshman, who are going to be good, and my sophomores. But my seniors right now are leading us.”
Irelan struck out three of the four Wildcats she faced in the eighth. Then it was time for the Trojans to win in dramatic fashion again.
Jamie Maier beat out an infield grounder for a single. Kendall Anderson struck out, but Kincaid laid down a sacrifice bunt to put Owosso in scoring position. Ginger then lined a single to right field, driving in Maier as the entire Owosso bench converged at home plate in mass celebration.
Ginger, who had struck out twice earlier in the game, said she just remembered to relax. She gave credit to the Owosso coaching staff for calming her down.
“It was an outside pitch,” Ginger said. “My coach gives me confidence … She’s always talking to me from the dugout. And she does this little, deep breath thing — just to try and help me calm down.”
Wayland pitcher Emma Ludema gave up nine hits and had 12 strikeouts with three walks — two of them intentionally to Irelan, who doubled in the first inning and scored on Reyn Tuttle’s single. Lexi Hemker, Maier, Kincaid, Ginger and Pumford also hit safely.
Owosso has now posted two historic wins in the last four days. Could it happen again at the semifinals?
“We’re just continuing our history,” Irelan said. “And excited to be there.”
GAYLORD AWAITS OWOSSO
Owosso (35-3) faces Gaylord (39-1) Thursday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s 10 a.m. state championship game. Both the state semifinals and finals will take place at Seccia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.
The Trojans were ranked No. 5 in the final Division 2 state poll from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, while Gaylord was ranked No. 4.
Gaylord also had a tough quarterfinal Tuesday, edging 10th-ranked Hudsonville Unity Christian 8-7. Gaylord freshman catcher Taylor Moeggenberg hit a game-winning solo homer in the seventh inning to give the Blue Devils the victory. It was her first varsity home run.
The other state semifinal in Division 2 will be played at 12:30 p.m. Thursday as Chelsea takes on Marysville.
