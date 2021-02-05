OWOSSO — Alex Binger was a three-time winner and the Owosso boys swimming and diving squad held off Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton 100-79 Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the Flint Metro League.
Binger had solo victories in the 50-yard freestyle (a personal-best 25.24 seconds) and 100 free (58.53 seconds). In the 200 free relay, Binger joined forces with Brennan Baran, Jacob Hall and Tyler Sheldon to win in 1:52.23.
“I was really happy with my 50 time, it was a (personal record) for me,” Binger said. “It was a PR by a half a second, but that’s quite a lot in the 50 … Overall I felt really good. The last two swims were a little tiring but after all that swimming and not a lot of practice, that can happen to you.”
Binger said Owosso was able to overcome some adversity.
“We had a few swimmers out with injuries but we’ll come back next week,” Binger said.
Charles DeWeese of Owosso stayed unbeaten in diving this season, winning with 168.35 points.
“I was happy with my back somersault straight (dive) but I had a lot of high difficulty dives tonight that I want to clean up,” DeWeese said.
Three 1-2 finishes helped the Trojans finish off the visitors. In the 100 free, it was Binger and Hall (1:08.32) leading the way. In the 100 backstroke, Ryan Dahl, as first in 1:31.43, and Hall was second in 1:31.96. The Trojans also went 1-2 in the 200 free relay as Dahl, Evan Livingston, DeWeese and Silas Krajniak raced second (2:02.09).
Kearsley/Lake Fenton, which fell to 0-3 in league action, held a 7-5 edge in first-place finishes but the Trojans won on depth, according to head coach Mike Gute.
“The first half of the meet, we were down by about eight,” Gute said. “We came out of the diving with a first-place finish by Charles and that was huge because their girl (Tabitha Cunningham) failed that dive, putting Charles into first, that was big.”
Cunningham placed second with 139.05 points for Kearsley. Owosso went second and third in the next event, the 100 butterfly, behind Bryan Hathaway and Kenny Hickmott.
“In the second half of the meet, we come out with the butterfly, just to get two to finish that and then to come back in the 100 freestyle to go 1-2 with Alex (Binger) and Jacob (Hall) that helped us. The 200 free relay we got first and second out of that which was massive. Because that gave us 12 points and they got 2. That put us ahead. Then in the backstroke, we took 1-2 that was big. But in the first half of the meet we were in trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.