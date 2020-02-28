LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg fell to Portland St. Patrick, 47-31, Thursday.
Laingsburg (13-7, 10-6 CMAC) trailed 20-3 after the first quarter and 28-10 at half.
Grace Graham led Laingsburg with 14 points.
The Wolfpack finished fourth in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
PORTLAND ST. PAT 47, LAINGSBURG 31
PORTLAND ST. PAT (16-4, 12-4): No stats available. Totals: 21 N/A 47.
LAINGSBURG (13-7, 10-6): Kara Mahoney 4 0-0 12, Grace Graham 3 7-7 14, Lorna Strieff 2 0-0 4, Saige Wurm 1 0-0 2 Totals: 14 7-7 31.
St.Pat 20 8 11 8 — 47
Laingsburg 3 7 14 7 — 31
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 4 (Mahoney); Portland St.Patrick 5. Rebounds: Laingsburg 21 (Strieff 6). Assists: Laingsburg 5 (Strieff 3). Steals: Laingsburg 14 (Mahoney 5).
