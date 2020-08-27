CORUNNA — Logan Roka and Evie Wright both came home as winners Wednesday for Corunna at a scaled-down version of its traditional season-opening cross country meet.
The Corunna Early Bird Invitational typically features teams from across the state, but due to coronavirus restrictions it was limited Wednesday to just six — and dubbed the “Baby Bird.”
Roka won the B race for the Cavalier boys over Flushing. Due to a timing error, his official time was not available. Wright took the ‘B’ race for in 20 minutes, 3.42 seconds.
Lansing Christian won the B girls meet with 36 points, topping Flushing (38) and the Cavs (52). Lilly Evans was third in 20:25.89 for Corunna.
In the girls A race, Goodrich topped Ovid-Elsie 18-45. Alexis Spitzley was third for O-E in 22:05. Teammate Kaia Spiess was 10th in 26:27.12.
In the boys B race, Roka was joined in the top 10 by teammates Mason Warner in third, Kalon Boilore in sixth and Nicholas Strauch in 10th. Flushing edged the Cavs 26-32 in the team scoring.
Ryan Gavenda was the highest-placing Marauder in the boys A racing, taking 17th in 21:12.54. Goodrich won the team scoring with 28 points, followed by Flint Powers (29) and O-E (85).
