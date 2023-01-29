Durand’s Lawrence nears 1,000-point milestone

DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence is just 28 points away from scoring her 1,000th point in a distinguished four-year basketball career at Durand High School.
The 5-foot-7 shooting guard — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — has racked up 972 points ahead of Monday’s home game vs. Webberville. She rained in 21 points during a Winterfest contest against Otisville LakeVille Friday, propelling the Railroaders to their sixth straight win, 41-24. The victory gives Durand a 10-5 record overall (6-3 MMAC).
Barring injury, Lawrence will become just the third girls basketball player in Durand history to scale the 1,000-point plateau. The other two are Kristen Long — who scored 1,427 points from 2008-12 — and Ciera Cole — who scored 1,065 from 2015-18.
“Only two girls have ever done it here so, for me, it’s personally a huge goal,” Lawrence said. “When I was a freshman, I didn’t think I’d be able to do that. So knowing that I can, is really big to me.”
Lawrence has competed in five different sports and will graduate with 16 varsity letters. She played four years of golf and plans to return to the in softball diamond and track in the spring for her fourth and second seasons on those teams, respectively. She also played two varsity volleyball seasons.
The list of Lawrence’s non-basketball accomplishments is an impressive one. She hasn’t merely participated in other sports, she has excelled. Lawrence:
n Qualified for the state finals in the long jump last spring. Her personal-best in that event is 16-feet, 1 3/4-inches. She also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the high jump
n Was an honorable mention all-league golfer as a junior, helping Durand post four straight league championships in the sport.
n Has been an honorable mention all-league outside hitter in volleyball and a second-team all-leaguer in softball as a leftfielder.
But basketball is undeniably her No. 1 love — which is ironic, considering her initial resistance to the sport.
“My mom signed me up for seventh grade basketball,” Lawrence said. “I did not want to play. I had never played before. I had no idea about anything. I didn’t know the rules. I didn’t know anything. And she made me play and it’s probably the best decision I ever let anyone make for me.”
Lawrence said she takes pride in her free throw shooting. Her proficiency from the line helped her overcome a rocky start to the season offensively.
“In my opinion, one of the biggest things in free throws, to me, is having the same routine, every time you go to the line,” Lawrence said. “The timing is the same. You don’t rush it. You like just look at the rim and lock in … I spin the ball, dribble twice and I shoot it.”
A 14-for-17 performance from the charity strip in a 57-38 win over Montrose on Tuesday helped her tie a career high with 26 points.
“Getting to the free throw line has been big, because at the start of the season my shot was not falling — it was rough,” Lawrence said. “I was scared, but I figured it out. It’s flowing nicely now.”
Besides being a great shooter, Lawrence is also a great teammate, said Durand coach Dave Inman.
“She’s an incredible player and person,” Inman said of Lawrence. “She’s one of the hardest workers in practice and pushes her teammates. She’s vocal in the huddle, vocal in the locker room and is one of the biggest cheerleaders for her teammates when she’s on the bench. We have several shooting drills where we track individual scores and times and she has the team record for all of them. She’s shooting 80% from the free throw line this season. … She’s just one of those special kids that only comes around every so often.”
Before last Friday’s victory, Lawrence was averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 steals, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Her teammates have been a big help, she said.
“My team is really good about making quick passes and doing screens to get people open which is a big part in how I’m able to score,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she plans on playing basketball at the collegiate level.
“I haven’t made a commitment, but I think I know where I’m going to go,” she said.
Sports medicine is likely to be her major in college, she said. Lawrence maintains a 3.98 grade point average and is a member of the National Honors Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.