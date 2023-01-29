Durand’s Lawrence nears 1,000-point milestone

DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence is just 28 points away from scoring her 1,000th point in a distinguished four-year basketball career at Durand High School.

The 5-foot-7 shooting guard — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — has racked up 972 points ahead of Monday’s home game vs. Webberville. She rained in 21 points during a Winterfest contest against Otisville LakeVille Friday, propelling the Railroaders to their sixth straight win, 41-24. The victory gives Durand a 10-5 record overall (6-3 MMAC).

