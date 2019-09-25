DURAND — Corunna won all four singles battles in straight sets Tuesday to defeat Durand.
On courts No. 1 through No. 4, Caleb Stahr topped Shane Nicolas; Jack Belmer beat Baylee Huff, Blake Rowe downed Andrew Dagen; and Levi Theile beat Ian Pollok.
Corunna won at No. 1 doubles as Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore beat Nick Moore and Hunter Fureigh, 6-2, 6-2. The Cavaliers’ No. 2 doubles team of Adam Kuran and John Walker topped Conner Thompson and Olivia Ayers, 6-2, 6-0.
Corunna’s No. 4 doubles team of Cora Tuller and Dominic Vandusen won by default.
