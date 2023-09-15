OWOSSO — An argument can be made that, to this point in the 2023 season, the Corunna varsity football team has not yet played a full game. They’ve tried, of course, but to all effects and purposes, every contest they’ve entered has been over by halftime.
In Week 1, the Cavaliers were up 33-0 at the break. In Week 2 the lead was 38-0. Last week, their advantage was 40-0. On Friday, vs. Owosso, Corunna fared even better, stampeding to a 49-0 edge by intermission, before emptying the depth chart and coasting to a 56-7 victory.
Corunna (4-0, 2-0 Flint Metro League) was as close to perfect as possible in the first half at Willman Field, scoring touchdowns and all seven offensive drives and keeping the Trojan (2-2, 0-2) without a first down.
As has been the case all year, Corunna’s efforts were keyed by the Bower twins, who showed once again what makes them next-level players.
Quarterback Wyatt Bower found wide receiver Tarick Bower three times for touchdowns. Wyatt also added another TD toss to wideout Dakari McGee, and ran in another two scores.
In what was a chippy, chirpy affair between rivals Owosso and Corunna that saw several post-snap penalties, Bower said he wanted to let his game do the talking.
“I let the numbers speak and my game speak; I don’t really talk that much and I don’t like talking about myself,” Bower said postgame.
The Cavs didn’t waste any time coaling up their runaway freight train.
Corunna’s defense gave its offense a short field after a third down sack by Tarick Bower, playing cornerback, and the offense quickly capitalized. Wyatt Bower started the scoring with an option keeper 5-yard touchdown to give the Corunna a 6-0 lead. Senior kicker Braden Andrejack converted the first of an eventual eight extra points on the game for the Cavs to nudge the score to 7-0.
Owosso had the chance to knot the score after Hoyt Patrick returned the ensuing kickoff to the Corunna 10-yard-line, but Corunna’s AJ Brieger killed the drive with a sack on second down. Owosso’s 34-yard field goal attempt was no good.
Corunna scored on its next two offensive plays to increase its lead to 21-0. Taking over after the missed field goal, Wyatt Bower lofted a pinpoint deep ball to a wide open Tarick Bower for an 80-yard score. Then, after the Corunna D got another stop, Wyatt Bower scored on his second option keeper on the night, this one from 52 yards out.
The Bower twins would also hook up for 27- and 30-yard scores to expand the Cavs’ lead to 35-0 with 10:27 remaining in the second quarter. After that came McGee’s turn, on a 36-yard deep shot in the first half’s final minute.
Cavalier coach Steve Herrick noted that the Bower twins weren’t the only brothers contributing for the Cavs.
Brothers Jaden and Bryce Edington were impact players for Corunna Friday. Both Edington brothers found the end zone, with senior Jaden Edington scoring an 8-yard rushing TD in the first half. Junior Bryce Edington had perhaps the most highlight-worthy of Corunna’s eight touchdowns, intercepting a pass at his own goal line late in the fourth quarter, tiptoeing the sideline and breaking a tackle en route to a 100-yard pick-6.
“Jaden Edington and Bryce Edington… Bryce Edington had that play in the fourth quarter. We have a lot of good kids and I’m glad they’re on our team,” Herrick said.
Herrick was asked postgame if the team’s offense or defense were better. He said his defense’s elite play this year has been a surprise — albeit a pleasant one.
“I think that we knew we’d be good offensively coming into the season, but we’re definitely better defensively. We have some good players, but I think our kids really pursue the ball and hit. I’m definitely surprised… a little bit… I know they’re good athletes and players, but they’re way better defensively than I anticipated,” he said.
Owosso also scored a touchdown on a passing connection between two brothers, with Patrick catching a toss from brother Liam Patrick and scoring from 15 yards out early in the fourth quarter.
Corunna will travel to Lake Fenton next week in Flint Metro League action, while Owosso takes on Goodrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.