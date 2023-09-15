OWOSSO — An argument can be made that, to this point in the 2023 season, the Corunna varsity football team has not yet played a full game. They’ve tried, of course, but to all effects and purposes, every contest they’ve entered has been over by halftime.

In Week 1, the Cavaliers were up 33-0 at the break. In Week 2 the lead was 38-0. Last week, their advantage was 40-0. On Friday, vs. Owosso, Corunna fared even better, stampeding to a 49-0 edge by intermission, before emptying the depth chart and coasting to a 56-7 victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.