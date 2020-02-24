DURAND — Although Durand High School has no swimming team, Cacia Kaupp has refused to give up on her diving dreams.
The Durand senior recently signed her national letter of intent to attend the University of Illinois, where she will compete on the women’s diving squad.
Kaupp, 17, whose athletic accomplishments began as a gymnast for Twistars in Lansing, has dove competitively for the Legacy Diving program in Auburn Hills for seven years.
Through the encouragement of her family, along with a deep personal drive, Kaupp has made the daily drive to Auburn Hills, where she practices with Legacy and competes in diving for much of the year.
“It was really hard that Durand doesn’t have a team because I have to drive an hour there and an hour back every night,” Kaupp said. “So it’s a lot of gas, but it’s also made me have more of a passion for it. Going out there every day, I know what I’m working for and it makes me happiest.”
Kaupp said the inspiration to go into diving came from a friend.
“I’ve lived in Durand my entire life but I used to be a gymnast and my teammate (Jordyn Wieber) was in the Olympics actually,” Kaupp said. “I was watching the Olympics and diving was on before it.
“I could tell, that’s what I wanted to do. That was my sport. That’s actually how I got involved … Jordyn was on the 2012 Olympic team for London and so I was watching her. “
She said her mother, Jeri Kaupp, and late father, Keith Kaupp, were the ones who encouraged and pushed her to be the best diver she could be.
“My mom really did because my dad passed away from cancer when I was 11,” Kaupp said. “I was in the sixth grade and so she said, ‘We can do this and let’s make your dad proud.’ And actually, in a couple of weeks it will be the sixth anniversary of his death.
“They both had cancer and now I work with a cancer doctor right now — I go in before school and aftter school. So I’m working with him every day too. I’m doing research for him. That’s also a big thing that I’m doing right now.”
Kaupp said the diving season runs for much of the year, with meets once or twice a month. She was set to compete in a meet this Sunday at the University of Michigan.
At practice, Kaupp perfects her skills from a variety of different diving boards at the arena center.
“(Legacy) is just a diving team, so there are two 1-meter (diving boards), two 3-meters and a platform,” Kaupp said. “And we have a really big team with 30 or 40 people. I dive springboard, so I dive 1-meter and 3-meter, but in college I will have to do platform.”
Kaupp said qualifying for nationals when she was 14 has been one of her biggest thrills so far.
“In diving there are three rounds — regionals, zones and nationals and you have to qualify for each,” Kaupp said. “That was probably the biggest highlight because being able to travel to Florida, that was amazing. But also qualifying for AAU Nationals for multiple years has been amazing. Because I was just in California this past summer.”
She also credits her current diving coach, Shawn Daly, for bringing out those skills. Daly said Kaupp loves the sport and it shows.
“Cacia is extremely passionate about diving,” Daly said. “It’s just not something she does, it’s a lifestyle. She follows all of the best divers and watches all of the big meets. Not only that, but she makes friends wherever she goes. She has friends from all over the country now from diving meets.”
Kaupp said she had visited several other colleges — including Boise State, New Mexico, Buffalo and Georgia Southern — before making her decision to go to Illinois as a diver.
“My ultimate goal is qualifying for NCAA Nationals — which is extremely hard,” Kaupp said. “That’s every college in the nation. After four years of training, I feel I could at least make it by my senior year.”
Kaupp, a 4.03 GPA student at Durand, plans to major in inter-disciplinarian health sciences at Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.