DURAND — Evan Egan had a breakout game, scoring 16 of his career-high 20 points in the second half as Durand beat Burton Madison 58-42 Tuesday.
Egan, a 6-foot-8 senior center, added 12 rebounds for a double-double. He also had two assists and two blocks.
Jaylen Jones scored 13 points with six rebounds and five assists. Chandler Cleveland scored 11 points with four rebounds and five assists for Durand (6-7). Kyle Winslow grabbed 13 rebounds.
Burton Madison fell to 1-8.
Morrice 76, Atherton 59
BURTON — Morrice avenged a home loss to Burton Atherton earlier this season with a 76-59 win over the Wolverines Tuesday.
Hunter McGowan had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Orioles (4-8, 3-7 Genesee Area Conference). Peyton Smith added 19 points and Owen Doerner had 13.
Morrice secured its most wins since 2015-16 after winning three games in each of the past three seasons.
Deandre Love had 15 points for Burton Atherton.
Fowlerville 73, New Lothrop 49
NEW LOTHROP — Fowlerville snapped New Lothrop’s five-game winning streak with a 73-49 victory Tuesday.
New Lothrop’s Ty Kohlmann scored 18 points in the nonconference clash. Jake Graves scored 10 points and Avery Moore added six points for the Hornets, who hadn’t lost since a 47-40 setback Jan. 17 to Ovid-Elsie.
The Gladiators improved to 7-5 overall.
Birch Run 47, Byron 44 (OT)
BYRON — Byron could not convert a shot with 1.3 seconds left in regulation and Birch Run outlasted the Eagles in overtime, 47-44, Tuesday.
Braden Hoffman scored 24 points for Byron (6-7).
Josh Green scored eight points and Casey Hatfield added seven.
Birch Run’s (2-9) Cos Davis had 15 points.
Fenton 58, Corunna 49
CORUNNA — Fenton turned back Corunna 58-49 behind Addison McIntosh’s 18 points.
Corunna (5-8) was led by Carson Socia’s 18 points and three 3-pointers. Caleb Stahr scored 14 points.
The Tigers improved to 6-5 overall.
Flushing 56, Owosso 34
OWOSSO — Flushing topped Owosso 56-34 Tuesday.
The Raiders outrebounded the Trojans 42-23 and forced Owosso into 20 turnovers.
Peyton Fields led Owosso (1-11) with a career-high 13 points. Eddie Mishler added eight points and Hunter Blaha had six rebounds.
Flushing improved to 9-4 overall
Hemlock 85, Chesaning 39
HEMLOCK — Hemlock rolled t0 11-1 with an 85-39 non-conference victory over Chesaning Tuesday.
No other details were available at presstime. The Indians fell to 5-6 overall.
BIRCH RUN 47, BYRON 44 (OT)
BIRCH RUN (2-9): Cos Davis 15 points. Totals: 17 7-11 47.
BYRON 44 (6-7): Josh Green 3 1-4 8, Jacob Miller 0 2-4 2, Braden Hoffman 9 5-8 24, Casey Hatfield 3 0-0 7, Jacob Huhn 1 0-2 2, Caleb Oliver 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 8-20 44.
Birch Run 5 6 13 14 8 — 47
Byron 10 8 14 7 5 — 44
3-Point Goals: Byron 3 (Green 1, Hoffman 1, Hatfield 1). Birch Run 6.
DURAND 58, BURTON MADISON 42
BURTON MADISON (1-8): Brown 11 points. Totals: 18 1-8 42.
DURAND (6-7): Austin Kelley 1 1-3 3, Ben Nebo 1 0-0 3, Kyle Winslow 1 0-2 2, Chandler Cleveland 4 1-3 11, Jaylen Jones 6 1-2 13, Evan Egan 10 0-2 20, Austin Frizzelle 2 0-0 4, Conner LaFave 1 0-1 2. Totals: 26 3-13 58.
Madison 15 4 12 11 — 42
Durand 8 14 15 21 — 58
3-Point Goals: Durand 3 (Cleveland 2, Nebo 1). Burton Madison 5. Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 13, Egan 12, Jones 6). Assists: Durand (Cleveland 5, Jones 5). Blocked Shots: Durand (Egan 2).
FLUSHING 56, OWOSSO 34
FLUSHING (9-4, 8-3 FLINT METRO STRIPES): Totals: 22 9-12 56.
OWOSSO (1-11, 1-10 FLINT METRO STARS): Peyton Fields 5 0-0 13, Eddie Mishler 2 2-2 8, Jay Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Charles Poag 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Anderson 1 1-1 3, Hunter Blaha 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-3 34.
Flushing 12 12 22 10 — 56
Owosso 2 9 14 9 — 34
3-Point Goals: Owosso 5 (Fields 3, Mishler 2). Rebounds: Owosso (Hunter Blaha 6)
FENTON 58, CORUNNA 49
FENTON (6-5): Addison Macintosh 18 points.
CORUNNA (5-8): Carson Socia 7 1-4 18, Cole Mieske 5 0-0 12, Porter Zeeman 1 0-0 2, Scout Jones 1 0-0 3, Caleb Stahr 6 0-0 14.
Fenton 10 18 19 11 — 58
Corunna 17 7 11 14 — 49
3-Point Goals: Corunna 8 (Socia 3, Mieske 2, Stahr 2, Jones 1). Fenton 7 (Macintosh 4).
MORRICE 76, ATHERTON 59
MORRICE (4-8, 3-7 GAC): Hunter McGowan 7 5-6 25, Todd Nanasy 0 0-2 0, Caleb Rivers 1 0-0 2, Evan McPherson 1 0-1 2, Shane Cole 3 2-2 8, Peyton Smith 8 3-6 19, Owen Doerner 6 1-3 13, Jack Nanasy 3 2-2 7. Totals: 29 11-22 76.
ATHERTON (2-9, 1-8 GAC): Totals: 23 6-11 59.
Morrice 19 19 18 20 — 76
Atherton 11 23 10 15 — 59
3-Point Goals: Atherton 7. Morrice 7 (McGowan 6, Jack Nanasy 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 9). Assists: Morrice (McGowan 4, Rivers 4, Cole 4, Jack Nanasy 3). Steals: Morrice (Cole 3).
FOWLERVILLE 73, NEW LOTHROP 49
FOWLERVILLE (7-5): B. Young 32 points.
NEW LOTHROP (12-2): Avery Moore 2 2-3 6, Luke Birchmeier 2 0-1 4, Jake Graves 4 2-3 10, Bryce Richardson 1 0-0 3, Dylan Shaydik 0 2-2 2, Ty Kohlmann 5 4-5 18, Trevor Eustace 0 2-2 4, Jaeden Galloup 1 0-0 2.
Fowlerville 19 18 15 21 — 73
New Lothrop 12 15 11 11 — 49
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop (Richardson 1, Kohlmann 4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.