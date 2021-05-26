CHESANING — The New Lothrop girls were expected to win the 2021 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference track and field title.
They did Tuesday, comfortably placing first in the third and final league jamboree — just like they did in the first two.
The real suspense came on the boys’ side as both New Lothrop and Chesaning split the first two league jamborees. Tuesday’s meet was winner-take-all, and the Hornets edged the Indians by just 3 1/2 points for the championship. New Lothrop scored 157 points to Chesaning’s 153 1/2 points.
Byron (84 1/2), Ovid-Elsie (80), Montrose (61), Durand (58), Otisville LakeVille (32) and Mt. Morris (16) completed the boys field.
New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch, who was a part of four first-place finishes, said the title was a great reward.
“I’m really proud of the boys this year,” Hersch said. “We brought our ‘A’ game.”
Hersch won three solo events — the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 3.11 seconds, the 1,600 run in 4:38.45, and the 3,200 run in 10:37.70. He also joined forces with teammates Aaron Vincke, Cole Yaros and Parker Noonan to win the 3,200 relay in 9:11.22.
That would be considered a grueling day for most athletes, but not for Hersch.
“I did 4 miles in total,” Hersch said. “That’s what I’ve been doing for all three of the league meets. Today the heat really played a factor in it.”
Will Craven of the Hornets won the pole vault at 11-feet. Ovid-Elsie’s Andrew Hall also cleared the same height, but took second bases on more misses.
Chesaning senior Isaac Zamora swept the hurdles events, winning the 110 meters in 16.10 seconds and the 300 in 42.63 seconds.
“It went nice and I felt pretty smooth over the hurdles,” Zamora said of the 110 race. “The 300 felt nice and I felt strong coming out of the blocks, up until about 200 (meters) and got a little out of gas but I still got first place.”
Chesaning junior Jaden James had a big day, winning the 200 dash (23.28), edging New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann for first. James also won the 400 dash in 52.31 and placed first in two relays — the 800 (with Reese Greenfelder, Henry Hill and Matt Warby) in 1:36.54 and the 1,600 with (Hill, Corbin Walker, Grant Sampson) in 3:41.37.
Chesaning also won the 400 relay with Zamora, Sampson, Hill and Warby running 45.92.
“The 400, that’s my main event,” James said. “I love it. (Not winning the league title) hurts, but I think there has been just one meet that I lost and got second.”
Chesaning went 1-2-3 in the discus with Brenden Quackenbush (132-3 1/2), Reese Greenfelder (116-4) and Warby (115-0) and Greenfelder was second in the shot put (39-3).
Durand featured Evan Samson’s first-place high jump of 6-feet and Adam Pruett’s second-place long jump of 18-5 3/4.
Ovid-Elsie’s Gavyn Leavitt took second in the 400 dash (53.86). Jacob Schaub, Dillon Renfroe, Eddy Evans and Leavitt were second for the Marauders in the 1,600 relay (3:41.37). Schaub, Nick Long, Renfroe and Leavitt were second in the 3,200 relay (9:27.40).
Byron’s Nick Hormann was second in the 800 run (2:10.64). Teammate Hawkins Whitehead ran second in the 1,600 run (4:46.22).
KRUPP LEADS HORNET GIRLS
Junior Clara Krupp was a four-time winner for the New Lothrop girls, who scored 196 points. Their nearest challenger was second-place Ovid-Elsie (129). Byron (119), Chesaning (100), Durand (36), Montrose (18) and Mt. Morris (15) completed the field.
“We’re super-excited about winning,” Krupp said. “I just wanted to run hard for the team and bring home a league championship.”
Krupp held off second-place Olivia Grover of Chesaning, 2:32.05 to 2:37.14, in the 800 run. Krupp also held off Grover, 5:42.31 to 5:50.02, in the 1,600. Krupp won the 3,200 in 13:25.18; no one else was within 47 seconds of her.
Krupp also joined forces with Klara Mulcahy, Cailyn Adduddel and Josie Bauman to win the 3,200 relay in 11:26.28.
Elizabeth Heslip of New Lothrop won the 100 dash (14.57) and 200 dash (28.23). She held off teammate Kendra Gross in the 100 and Byron’s Allison Glass in the 200.
New Lothrop also won the 400 relay (Heslip, Gross, Ashlyn Albert, Alexis Miller) in 54.42 and the 800 relay (Heslip, Chalea Herron, Gross, Emma Bishop) in 1:55.65.
Byron’s Sarah Marvin broke her own school record in the discus with a throw of 152-1. It came on her final throw of the day.
“It was going good and I had some good warm-ups and I felt I had it in me today,” Marvin said. “I really wasn’t hitting anything super big the first few rounds. I was just going for it. I knew I had it in me and I just hit it on the last throw.”
Marvin also won the shot put with a toss of 48-5. Her sister, Becky Marvin, was second in the shot put (37-10) and discus (115-5).
Byron was also led by first-place performers Makayla Clement (high jump, 4-6), Glass (long jump, 14-9) and Claire Chrisinske (100 hurdles, 18.85).
Isabella Loynes of Ovid-Elsie won the 400 dash (1:05.94). Loynes also teamed with Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley and Alexis Spitzley to win the 1,600 relay in 4:34.26.
Durand’s Logan Zerka was first in the 300 hurdles (54.94).
NOTE: The league titles were the third and fourth of the spring season for New Lothrop. The Hornets also won the MMAC in baseball and softball.
