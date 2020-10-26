ITHACA — New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch ran first at Saturday’s Division 3 pre-regional at Ithaca High School.
Hersch clocked a winning time of 16 minutes, 8.25 seconds and New Lothrop ran third as a team to qualify for this week’s regional as a full team.
Both New Lothrop, which scored 65 points, and fourth-place Chesaning, which scored 105, will compete as full teams at the regionals. St. Louis (35) and Ithaca (45) ran first and second, respectively.
The top four teams qualified for regionals, while the top seven individuals on non-qualifying teams earned the right to advance as well.
New Lothrop’s other top four runners were Drew Kohlmann (11th, 17:29.45), Cole Yaros (14th, 18:08.45), Ryan Heslip (18th, 18:32.6) and Jason Weber (21st, 19:01.66).
Chesaning’s Levi Maier ran 12th in 17:32.11. Chesaning’s other top runners were Addison James (19th, 18:42.16), Corbin Walker (23rd, 19:08.56), Mason Struck (25th, 19:14.93) and Jaden James (26th, 19:15.67).
Byron was led by Aydin Gutshall (34th, 23:13.38).
The New Lothrop girls will also be competing at regionals as a full squad after placing third Saturday with 93 points. Ithaca (27) and St. Louis (31) ran ahead of the Hornets. Montrose was fourth and Chesaning and Byron ran fifth and sixth, respectively.
New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp finished eighth (20:43.51). The Hornets other top five runners were Josie Bauman (17th, 22:56.8), Cailyn Adduddell (20th, 23:09.3), Lindsey Wendling (26th, 23:41.8) and Kiara Mulcahy (28th, 24:09.17).
Chesaning’s Olivia Grover ran 13th in 21:48.10 to qualify for regionals.
Individual regional qualifiers were Chesaning’s Olivia Grover (13th, 21:48.10), Byron’s Raven Paris (18th, 23:02.61), Taylor Bailey of Chesaning (19th, 23:05.13), Meghan McPherson of Durand (23rd, 23:19.55), Logan Zerka of Durand (24th, 23:24.01) and Jenna Belmas of Byron (30th, 24:54.93).
Morrice boys, girls second and third
CARSON CITY — Both Morrice cross country teams qualified for the regionals as complete teams Saturday in a Division 4 pre-regional hosted by Carson City-Crystal.
The Morrice boys ran second with 49 points while the Morrice girls ran third with 74 points.
Caleb Rivers led the way for the Morrice boys. He finished third in 17:46.86. Other top Orioles’ runners were Aiden Campbell (sixth, 18:42.31), Chandler Iler (11th, 19:12.09), Owen Doerner (12th, 19:12.26) and Luke Dutcher (17th, 21:42.26).
The Morrice girls featured Lillie Corbat (eighth, 23:52.79), Aubrey Rogers (13th, 25:04.18), Maisie Campbell (17th, 26:08.73), Amber Lademann (23rd, 28:06.22) and Ella Wyzga (28th, 34:33.33).
