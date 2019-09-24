CORUNNA — It proved to be a frustrating Senior Night for the Corunna boys soccer team.
Flint Kearsley downed the Cavaliers 6-1 and dominated possession for most of the game, building a 23-3 advantage in shots on goal. Kearsley senior standout Noel Gagne scored five goals.
Corunna also lost coach Blake Golab after he argued a penalty kick with 7:16 left in the game; he was issued a red card and was required to leave the field. Kearsley’s Caleb Lasley converted the penalty to make it 6-0 Hornets.
It was the second Kearsley penalty kick of the half — Corunna goalie Zac Vovcsko had stopped the previous one with a move to his right. Corunna got on the board just 21 seconds after Lasley’s goal when sophomore forward Luke Tuller scored on a point blank shot.
“My adrenaline went really up after he (Golab) was ejected from the game,” he said.
Corunna seniors Jake Conklin, Garret Andrejack, Blake Galesk and Luis Pastor were honored at halftime during Senior Night festivities. Galesk said Corunna didn’t seem to play with the urgency it needed to in the first half.
“I think we kind of started out very flat and we didn’t come out with the intensity that we needed to — like we had at the end when we got that goal,” Galesk said.
Kearsley — improving to 3-5 in the Flint Metro — led 3-0 at halftime as Gagne scored in the 13th, 19th and 37th minutes. The Hornets forced the action with a 14-1 monopoly on shots on goal.
Gagne added two more goals, in the 48th and 68th minutes.
“All season long we’ve been a second half team — like we don’t play well in the first half and we kick it in in the second half and we realize we need to start playing well,” Galesk said.
FLINT KEARSLEY 6, CORUNNA 1
Kearsley 3 3 — 6
Corunna 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
KE: Noel Gagne, 13th minute.
KE: Gagne, 19th minute.
KE: Gagne, 37th minute.
Second Half
KE: Gagne, (Caleb Lasley assist), 48th minute.
KE: Gagne, 68th minute.
KE: Lasley (penalty kick), 73rd minute.
CO: Luke Tuller, 74th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shots on Goal: Corunna 3, Kearsley 23.
Goaltending: Corunna (Zac Vovcsko 17 saves).
Records: Corunna 0-8 Flint Metro, Kearsley 3-5 Flint Metro.
