PERRY — Morrice swept Perry 11-10 and 19-4 Tuesday to rise to 12-2 overall.
Morrice’s Allison Buck had an inside-the-park home run in the first game while batting 2-for-5. Sydney Wolff was 2-for-4. Winning pitcher Zora Brewer tripled and drove in two runs. Brewer struck out five and walked two.
Perry’s Jackie Mattison took the loss while striking out three and walking five. She gave up 10 hits.
Jenna O’Bryant went 3-for-5 for the Ramblers while Olivia Winans was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
In Game 2, Morrice needed just four innings to win. Abi Beem worked all four innings in the circle. She struck out three and walked two while giving up four hits.
Brewer batted 3-for-4 for the Orioles with a pair of doubles. Beem doubled and drove in three runs. Aubrey Rogers drove in four runs with a triple and a single. Wolff batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Winans led Perry, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
O-E takes two from Durand
DURAND — Ovid-Elsie swept Durand, 10-4 and 8-6 in eight innings Monday.
Maddisyn Miller smashed four hits with a double in the first victory. Olivia Burt earned the pitching win, giving up four runs on eight hits over seven innings. She struck out two and walked one.
Kaitlyn Fry singled with two outs in the eighth to drive in the winning runs in Game 2. Burt batted 3-for-4.
Fry was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs on nine hits. She struck out five.
Chesaning splits with LakeVille
CHESANING — LakeVille won the first game, 10-9, and Chesaning won the nightcap, 13-4, Monday during an MMAC softball split.
Chesaning’s Ava Devereaux slugged four hits in the first game, including a triple and double. She drove in four runs. Ellie DuRussel laced three hits with a double.
DuRussel took the loss. She struck out 14 in seven innings, but also issued 10 walks.
In Game 2, the Indians racked up 20 hits. Devereaux had four hits with two doubles and a triple. Devereaux also got the win in the circle, spacing six hits and four earned runs over six innings. She struck out six and walked six.
Haley Rolfe and Maddie Steele each had three hits for the Indians. Abbey VanHarren, Allison Oakes and Hannah Oakes each added two. Oakes had a triple and a double and drove in two runs.
Chesaning stands 8-11 overall and 4-6 in the MMAC.
