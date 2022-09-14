BYRON — Cooler weather helped produce fast times and no one was faster than Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White and Chesaning’s Levi Maier Tuesday.
Ovid-Elsie dominated the girls race during MMAC Jamboree No. 1 at Byron High School. The Marauders filled three of the top four positions and won the team competition with 24 points. White, a sophomore, darted first in a season-best 21 minutes, 37 seconds.
White was up with the leaders while making the turn after running about three-tenths of a mile across a grassy straightaway along the tree line. By the time she circled the football field at the mile mark, she held the lead while accelerating near the goalposts of Eagle Stadium.
White was in good form as she crossed the finish line — two seconds ahead of Olivia Urban of Otisville LakeVille.
“The last race I had to drop out of because of personal reasons and I felt not good, but this was a pretty good race,” White said. “But it wasn’t easy. I know my first mile was 6:30, which wasn’t good. I honestly don’t know what I ran today.”
White had to be pleased when she did find out. The time bettered her season best by more than five seconds.
She was soon joined near the finish line by some of her teammates. Marauders senior Alexis Spitzley placed third in 21:48, and O-E freshman Clarissa Baese took fourth in 22:28.
New Lothrop, which placed second in the team standings with 51 points, featured fifth-place Klara Mulcahy, a junior who ran 23:01.
Durand freshman Elizabeth Beland was sixth (23:07), while Madison Thornton, an O-E sophomore, ran seventh (23:10). Lexy Andres, a sophomore from New Lothrop, was eighth (23:21) and Chesaning junior Taylor Bailey ran ninth (23:40). Kaia Spiess of O-E was 11th in 23:55.
LakeVille finished third in the team standings with 72. Montrose was fourth (111), Chesaning fifth (117) and Byron — led by sophomore Kaja Selvig (23rd, 26:19) — ran sixth as a team with 145 points.
Rounding out the top 15 individuals were Sara Dammann of New Lothrop (12th, 24:26), Josie Bauman of New Lothrop (13th, 24:48), Montrose’s Isabella Nalewyko (14th, 24:49) and Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber (15th, 25:01).
Ovid-Elsie head coach Wesley Diener said it was a team effort that gave the Marauder girls a victory at the first of three MMAC jamborees this season.
“Piper ran well and Alexis ran really well,” he said. “She was sick but ran an awesome race, a 30-second season best. Clarissa ran her season best by 40 seconds. She’s only a freshman. I’m real happy with how the girls ran today.”
MAIER GOES LOW
Levi Maier of Chesaning erupted with a loud “yes!” when he found out his winning time during the boys race at Tuesday.
Maier, a senior, finished first in 16 minutes, 52 seconds — his personal-best in his cross country career and the first time he has ran under 17 minutes.
“It was awesome, I finally broke 17,” Maier said. “Big day. I’ve been really pushing for that for a while. It’s nice to know that I can run it.”
It was more than 20 seconds faster than any time Maier has run this year.
Maier took the lead from a Mt. Morris runner.
“There was one kid who took off really fast and I caught him right behind the bleachers over there,” Maier said. “I went out and placed first for my team and accomplished exactly what I wanted to do.”
Maier said he took the lead about four-tenths of a mile into the race and his most serious challenger was New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros. The Hornet senior ran under 18 minutes for the first time this year, placing second in 17:18.0. That was about 43 seconds faster than he’s run all year.
The New Lothrop boys placed first in the team standings with 30 points. Chesaning was next with 55. Ovid-Elsie ( 70), LakeVille (79), Montrose (114) and Byron (167) completed the team standings.
New Lothrop was bolstered by senior Ryan Heslip, who was third in 17:59. New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan was sixth (18:51), Lieu Vincke of the Hornets was seventh (18:56) and teammate Kevin Heslip was 13th (19:56.5).
“I think the team did really well today,” Yaros said. “Levi is a pretty good runner and I tried to keep pace with him as much as I could.”
Clay Powell of Ovid-Elsie ran fourth (18:24), while Corbin Walker of Chesaning was fifth (18:44). Durand’s best runner was Dane Songer, eighth in 19:14. Caleb Walker of Chesaning was ninth (19:22) and James Kelly of Ovid-Elsie was 10th (19:45).
Eric Barancik of Chesaning placed 15th in 20:15. Byron was led by freshman Andon Prestonise (36th, 22:25).
