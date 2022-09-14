BYRON — Cooler weather helped produce fast times and no one was faster than Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White and Chesaning’s Levi Maier Tuesday.

Ovid-Elsie dominated the girls race during MMAC Jamboree No. 1 at Byron High School. The Marauders filled three of the top four positions and won the team competition with 24 points. White, a sophomore, darted first in a season-best 21 minutes, 37 seconds.

