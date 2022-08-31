CORUNNA — With temperatures a bit cooler than the day before, hundreds of high school runners invaded the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds Tuesday for the Corunna Earlybird Invitational.
There were six separate races in various divisions, but the biggest individual headliners were Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka, Chesaning’s Levi Maier, Owosso’s Libby Summerland and Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux.
Rathka, a sophomore, had the highest finish of any area runner — girls or boys — taking third in the girls small school race. She covered the 3.1-mile course in 22 minutes, 8.79 seconds. Jaiden Dickman of St. Louis was first (20:22.68) and Gabriella Reinbold of Unionville-Sebewaing was second (21:50.57).
Rathka said the big hill near the mile mark was a challenging one that required runners to get over twice.
“I liked today, it was a good day on this course,” Rathka said. “The hills were hard. This is a hard course to run on and you do the same thing all over again.”
Rathka said Laingsburg has a good, talented squad this season.
“I really like our team this year,” Rathka said. “We’re all really close.”
Two other Laingsburg girls ran in the top 10 — sophomore Addison Rusz (sixth, 22:53.19) and freshman Madison Phillips (eighth, 23:02.20). New Lothrop’s Olivia Gillett (11th, 23:18.15), Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe (12th, 23:19.33), Perry’s Teagen Hallock (14th, 23:27.54) and New Lothrop’s Klara Mulcahy (20th, 24:10.43) finished in the top 20.
St. Louis won the girls small school division with 44 points. Laingsburg was third (57), New Lothrop fourth (97) and Byron seventh (195).
MAIER FOURTH
Senior Levi Maier of Chesaning clocked the best area finish in the boys medium school race, running fourth in 17:12.36.
He said there was redemption in the way he ran Tuesday compared to the first race of the season, when he finished in 17:49.9 at the Birch Run Early Invitational at Taymouth Township Park.
“My last race was a disaster, I went out too fast,” Maier said. “This race, I got that out of my head. I went out and relaxed the first mile. I felt good all the way up to two miles and I killed that last mile. That hill is tough.”
Corunna’s Logan Roka, another senior, ran sixth in 17:27.06. Fellow Cavalier Kenny Evans was seventh in 17:29.62. Simon Erfourth of Owosso placed 15th (18:30.62).
Roka, a senior, said it was a great way to start the season. He feels he has something to prove this season.
“It’s not a bad race, getting the first race of the season done,” Roka said. “I started out the way I wanted to and everything. And then it’s all about maintaining that second half of the race. That’s something I just have to work on the rest of the season. From the start to about the first mile, it’s pretty much all down hill. The first mile is fast … Everybody hits the hill the first time, it’s like a breath of air is almost taken out of you. Your legs feel just a little bit weighted.
“I’d like to reach All-State this year, and finish in the top 30 in the state. Last year didn’t end exactly the way I wanted it to so I’ve got a little bit to prove I feel.”
Clio, led by race winner Elliott Sirianni (16:44.53), won the division with 52 points. Next came Flint Powers Catholic (55), Alma (70), Goodrich (103), Corunna (105), Chesaning (163) and Owosso (180). Imlay City (229) and Otisville LakeVille (230) rounded out the standings.
SUMMERLAND FIFTH
Libby Summerland, Owosso’s junior standout, raced fifth in the girls medium school division. Summerland crossed the finish line in 20:44.17. One of the runners she trailed was Goodrich’s Kamryn Lauinger, a sophomore, who won the division in 19:27.15.
Summerland said she gave it her best effort, although she wanted a faster time.
“I wanted to be in the 19’s,” Summerland said. “But I’m not really disappointed because the course is a little hilly. It’s tough but I put my best foot forward.”
Julionna West, a Trojan sophomore, finished 10th in 21:20.24, while Corunna sophomore Matylda Aslanowicz was 11th in 21:26.31. Other area runners in the top 20 were sophomore Hayven Thiel of Corunna (17th, 21:47.34) and Owosso freshman Emma Crandell (18th, 21:57.49).
Goodrich, which filled three of the top four spots, won the division with 28 points. Alma was second (45) with Owosso third (85) and Corunna fifth (134).
DEVEREAUX SIXTH
Laingsburg freshman Noah Devereaux posted the best area finish in the boys small school division race. He ran sixth in 18:11.59.
“It went pretty well but it was tough, the wind up the hill,” Devereaux said. “There were lots of headwinds.”
Cole Yaros of New Lothrop, a senior, wasn’t too far behind Devereaux, running seventh in 18:19.84. Next came New Lothrop senior Ryan Heslip, eighth in 18:35.89. Hornet Lieu Vincke ran 14th (19:33.68) while New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan (15th, 20:00.94) was next.
“It was a little slower than I wanted it to be but it was still pretty good,” Yaros said. “I would have liked to have been in the top five but it wasn’t my day I guess. I’m moving up though.”
Laingsburg occupied the next three spots with Aden Baynes (16th, 20:02.48), James Foltz (17th, 20:10.22) and Felix Ramirez (18th, 20:15.79). New Lothrop’s Kevin Heslip was 20th (20:29.34).
