LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s boys basketball team moved into a tie for first place in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference standings by defeating Middleton Fulton 50-37 Wednesday.
Sophomore Zander Woodruff scored a game-high 19 points for Laingsburg (6-2, 6-1 CMAC). The Wolfpack share first place with Pewamo-Westphalia (7-3, 6-1 CMAC).
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill termed Wednesday’s victory a “hard fought, defensive-type battle.”
Eli Woodruff and Luke Snyder each scored nine points for the Wolfpack. Fulton featured eight-point scorers Joseph Lung and Xander Ramsey.
The Pirates fell to 4-5 and 3-3 in the CMAC.
