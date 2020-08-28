BIRCH RUN — New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch and Clara Krupp won their respective races Thursday in a cross country tri-meet at Birch Run that also featured Clio.
Hersch won in 16 minutes, 37.33 seconds for the boys, more than 11/2 minutes clear of second-place Gabriel Phillips of Clio.
New Lothrop finished second with 47 points. Clio won with 28 points andBirch Run was third with 48.
Cole Yaros took third for the Hornets in 18:09.26, while Ryan Heslip was 11th (19:56.68).
Krupp comfortably won the girls race in 21:04.35, nearly a minute ahead of the nearest challenger. Lindsey Wendling also placed in the top 10 for the Hornets, taking ninth in 24:50.73.
Birch Run won the girls meet with 30 points, beating Clio (41) and New Lothrop (57).
Perry girls sixth at Laingsburg
LAINGSBURG — Perry’s girls were the top area performer at the Laingsburg Early Burg Thursday, finishing sixth as a team.
Junior Grace O’Neill paced the Ramblers with a 11th-place finish in 22:09.5.
Ella Kloeckner was 17th in 22:51.2.
Laingsburg, which finished eighth, was led by senior Shaily Baynes (23:29.6) in 22nd. Emma Kribs took 29th in 24:06.1.
Marshall won the girls scoring with 33 points. Battle Creek Harper Creek was second with 65. Perry had 144 points and Laingsburg tallied 192.
Laingsburg’s boys finished seventh as a team with 169 points, led by Lucas Woodruff in 13th (18:34.8). Miguel Ramirez (19:52.2) was 29th for the Wolfpack.
Perry took ninth with 188 points.
The Ramblers’ top finisher was Ethan Smith in 16th (18:51). Benjamin Hinkley was 24th (19:32.1)
Fowlerville edged Harper Creek 73-74 for the team victory. Leslie was just behind in third with 78 points.
