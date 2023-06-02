Evalyn Cole

Ovid-Elsie junior Evalyn Cole (right) and Willianston freshman defender Avery Rojek battled for a ball during Thursday's first half.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

WILLIAMSTON — Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 girls district soccer final between Ovid-Elsie and Williamston didn’t go the way the Marauders wanted, as they fell to the hosting Hornets 5-1.

Still, the outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.