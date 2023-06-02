WILLIAMSTON — Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 girls district soccer final between Ovid-Elsie and Williamston didn’t go the way the Marauders wanted, as they fell to the hosting Hornets 5-1.
Still, the outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected.
Williamston is the defending Division 3 state champ and ended O-E’s season last year in the regional round.
Marauder coach Jerome White was pragmatic in defeat.
“This was tough, but the better team won today,” White said. “I’m looking forward to building on our success from this year and being even better next year.”
Ovid-Elsie finished its season with a 14-3-3 record.
The Marauders hung with the Hornets for much of the first half, playing tenacious defense and redirecting numerous Williamston shot attempts, but ultimately Williamston proved too hot to handle — on a day where spectators and players alike baked in the 90-degree heat.
Senior Hornet forward Ella Kleiver tallied the first goal of what would become a natural hat trick for Williamston just over three minutes into the first half. Ovid-Elsie stabilized after that, keeping the Hornets off the board for much of the first period before Kleiver’s second and third scores found the net in the half’s final three minutes, dealing a significant blow to Marauder morale.
While the Marauders continued to play tough in the second half, the deficit created a “mental barrier” that proved to be unbreakable.
Junior Hailee Campbell finally got Ovid-Elsie on the board after halftime with an unassisted score.
Marauders junior goalkeeper Ava Bates played a solid game despite Williamston’s five goals.
The talented keeper came up against some unlikely bounces and she made a number of tough saves.
Thursday’s result proves “our team is all working very hard,” Bates said.
Ovid-Elsie had just one senior, Hadley Bukantis, on the roster, so the Marauders figure to be a contender again in 2024.
“We will come back with a lot more fire. I’m proud of my teammates — they did all they could,” Bates said.
