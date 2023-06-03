KENT CITY — Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar repeated as the Division 3 state pole vault champion Saturday, re-breaking his own school record with a vault of 15 feet even.
His nearest challenger was Jack Borgman of Laingsburg, who was second in the state, clearing 14-9.
Perry’s Rease Teel finished third in the 200 dash (22.48).
Chesaning was topped by the third-place finish of its 4x200 relay team with Reese Greenfelder, Jaylen Anderson, Caleb Walker and Zach Harlan (1:31.24).
Chesaning’s Caleb Walker was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.16).
Levi Maier of Chesaning was sixth in the 800 run (1:59.84) while teammate Dominick Hernandez was sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.43).
Durand’s Dylan McDonald was sixth in the shot put (51-1.5).
The Railroaders’ Evan Samson and Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Wittenberg each tied for ninth in the high jump (6-1).
Chesaning was tied for 11th in the boys Division 3 team standings with 17 points. Ovid-Elsie was tied for 21st (10) with Perry tied for 33rd (6).
In the girls Division 3 state finals, Perry’s Anna Nixon finished fifth in the state (a personal-best 119-6). Nixon was also 10th in the state in the long jump (15-8.25).
Laingsburg’s Madison Phillips placed sixth with a personal-best 10-0 in the pole vault.
Owosso’s Agnew third in state
ADA — Owosso’s Claire Agnew finished third at Saturday’s Division 2 state finals in the pole vault.
The Trojan senior cleared a personal-best 12 feet even. That matched the height of state champion Allison Shelton of Ortonville Brandon and state runner-up Evie Mathis of Wayland Union. But after misses were taken into consideration, Shelton won the state championship.
Owosso’s Libby Summerland was 10th in the state in the pole vault, clearing 10-3. Summerland also placed 15th in the state in the 400 dash (1:01.16).
Peyton Spicer was 18th in the state for the Trojans in the discus (84-4).
Corunna’s Neele’ge’ Sims was 13th in the long jump (16-1.25).
In the boys Division 2 state finals, Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel placed 12th in the 300 hurdles in 41.28.
Morrice’s Long fourth in the state
HUDSONVILLE — Oliver Long of Morrice finished fourth at the Division 4 state finals in the shot put.
Long delivered a personal-best throw of 47-4.
Teammate Logan Smith finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. Smith clocked a time of 16.07.
Morrice finished eighth in the 4x200 relay for all-state honors. Drew McGowan, Travis Farrow, Smith and Dustin Copeland clocked a 1:33.71 time, breaking a 61-year-old school record.
BASEBALL
Chesaning captures district crown
HEMLOCK — Chesaning’s baseball team captured a Division 3 district championship Saturday thanks to an 8-1 victory over Ithaca in the finals.
It comes on the heels of winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference crown for the second year in a row.
Chesaning (26-8) opened Saturday’s district with a 14-1 win over Ovid-Elsie in five innings.
Chesaning will advance to the regional semifinals 4:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Laingsburg at Hemlock High School.
No further details were available at press-time.
SOFTBALL
Owosso girls capture district title
FOWLERVILLE — The Owosso girls softball team captured a Division 2 district title with a 13-10 victory over Williamston in a see-saw affair Saturday at Fowlerville.
The Trojans (23-15) will travel to Clio to take on Frankenmuth in a 10 a.m. regional semifinal next Saturday.
Danica Dwyer started but was relieved by Audri Hrncharik in the second inning. Dwyer pitched one inning, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and four walks. Dwyer came back in the game in the third to finish and got the win. She permitted seven hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
Marisa Rose batted 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Julianna Loomis and Sydney Somers each had two hits while Hrncharik had one hit and three RBI.
The Trojans opened Saturday’s proceedings with a 12-8 win over Fowlerville. Hrncharik was the winning pitcher, allowing 10 hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Lexi Hemker, Dwyer, Jamie Maier and Hrncharik each had two hits.
Laingsburg hoists district title
PEWAMO — Laingsburg captured a Division 3 district softball championship Saturday thanks to back-to-back wins over Ovid-Elsie, 2-1 in the semifinals, and Bath, 9-0 in the district finals.
The Wolfpack (33-4) will advance to the regional semifinals at New Lothrop next Saturday to face Leslie (33-5) at 10 a.m.
Laingsburg won the district championship game behind the shutout pitching of Addyson Buchin. Buchin allowed eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Savanna Stirm laced three hits and drove in three runs for the Wolfpack. Bella Latuszek, Buchin and Makenna Johnston each had two hits.
In the district semifinals, Buchin pitched a 2-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Laingsburg scored single runs in the first and fourth frames. Latuszek, Buchine and Haley Konieczny each had two hits with Konieczny drive in both runs.
Maddisyn Miller and Karigann Cuthbert had hits for the Marauders.
Kaitlyn Fry was the pitcher of record for the Marauders. She gave up two runs and six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
New Lothrop takes district crown
MONTROSE — New Lothrop’s softball team emerged with a district title in hand following Saturday’s Division 3 tournament at Montrose.
The Hornets (25-13) blanked Montrose in the district finals, 3-0.
New Lothrop opened the day with a 16-1 victory over Durand in five innings.
No further information was available at press-time.
