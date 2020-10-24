PERRY — A strong start fizzled into a frustrating finish for Perry’s winless football team.
The Ramblers scored on their first possession, culminating in sophomore quarterback Parker White’s 23-yard scoring pass to senior wideout Jacob Orweller to the right side. Bath, however, took the lead midway through the second quarter en route to a 48-19 victory to spoil Perry’s Senior Night.
The Bees went time and again to running back Gavin Parry, who rushed for TD runs of 1, 5 and 53 yards as Bath improved to 3-3. Perry (0-6) simply couldn’t stop Bath’s running game, noted Perry coach Jeff Bott.
“They did a nice job — they are big up front and I knew they were going to be an issue. That Parry kid is a nice athlete,” Bott said. “The final score was what it was, but it didn’t feel that way watching that football game. The kids battled. At times we played well on offense. We need to clean some things up. Like I said, that score didn’t feel like the way that football went.”
Orweller also hauled in a 20-yard scoring grab in the second half. Seth Grooms added a 3-yard scoring run.
“Parker was throwing the ball well and so was our offensive line — we wouldn’t have had those touchdowns with out our line,” Orweller said.
The Bees’ quarterback Payton Hinsman scored on a 2-yard run up the middle with 7:16 left before halftime. DeVondre Chandler then took a pitch left and scored the two-point conversion to make it 8-7 Bees.
Perry appeared to be on the verge of another touchdown as Orweller pivoted after hauling in a pass and found daylight on a 40-yard pass play. However, Perry could not convert when Hinsman leaped high for an interception at the Bees’ goalline.
Bath took a 16-7 lead into the halftime break. The Bees’ second score came with just 25 seconds left in the half as Parry bulled over from a yard out and then added a two-point run.
Perry (0-6) got a 3-yard scoring run from Grooms with 10:17 the third quarter to cut the Bees lead to 16-13.
Bath scored three touchdowns in the third as Parry legged out scores of 5 and 53 yards, and teammate Zakyri’on Watson scored on a 7-yard run.
Andrew McConnnell and White each registered 15 tackles for Perry. McConnell said Bath’s running game was problematic.
“It was just hard getting to our spots,” McConnell said. “They are a fast team.”
The senior middle linebacker said the Ramblers will be ready for the playoffs that start next week. It will be Perry’s first-ever playoff game.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and just enjoy it,” McConnell said.
No official offensive Perry stats were available by prestime.
Bott said Bath showed it was a good football team last week, during a 46-36 loss to Laingsburg.
“I mean that’s a good football team,” Bott said. “They gave Laingsburg everything they wanted last week and hopefully we get a chance to see them again in the second round of the playoffs.”
Perry’s star senior running back Jared Warfle, who has been out for five weeks due to an injury, returned to the lineup Friday, though he played sparingly on defense only.
“He’s getting his comfort level back,” Bott said. “Obviously having Jared on the field at any time is a good thing.”
