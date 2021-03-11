FLINT — Jordyn Lawrence scored 20 points with four steals as Durand held off Flint Kearsley 40-34 Wednesday.
Maddie Raley added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Railroaders. Durand (5-6), which closed with a 13-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, also got four blocks from Jessica Winslow. Jade Garske cleared nine rebounds while Kennedy Pawloski had seven.
Durand led 7-4 after one quarter and 16-12 at halftime before the Hornets (3-7) tied the game at 27 after three.
It was Durand’s third win in its last four games.
Durand scoring: Jordyn Lawrence 6 7-13 20, Maddie Raley 4 0-4 10, Jessica Winslow 2 0-0 4, Syd Leydig 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Pawloski 0 2-2 2, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2.
