VERNON TWP. — Dutch Hollow Golf Course will host the James Matthew Stewart Memorial Golf Outing Sept. 20.
Sign-in is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per person, or $240 for a team of four. A dinner and silent auction will follow the round.
Those interested in golfing, or sponsoring a hole for $50, should contact Deana Finnegan at (989) 743-2373; Curt Zaleski at (989) 723-8166; or Barb Dawes at (810) 733-2050.
All proceeds will go to the Shiawassee County Bar Association, to be used at their discretion for their scholarship fund or other purposes deemed appropriate by the membership — such as donations to specialty courts, drug court or mental health court.
Stewart, 20, was the eldest of 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart’s five children. He was killed in an Ingham County traffic crash Jan. 19.
