ELSIE — Jackson Thornton has starred in both boys soccer and football this fall for the Ovid-Elsie Marauders.
The 6-foot-5 senior has also playsbasketball and baseball, all while maintaining a 3.93 GPA in the classroom.
This fall, Thornton juggled two sports at the same time. He was recently named a first teamer in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for the soccer team. The striker scored a team-high 14 goals with two assists, leading the Marauders to an outright MMAC championship.
Thornton has been on the varsity team since he was a freshman and was a three-year starter.
“As a soccer player, Jackson has a natural ability to just control the ball with ease,” Ovid-Elsie soccer coach Justin Fluharty said. “And on the field, he is — I don’t know if gentle giant is appropriate — but he’s a big guy, but he’s really graceful on the soccer field with the ball. And he played soccer and football at the same time.”
Thornton also doubled as a defensive end/kicker for the Ovid-Elsie football team. Playing two sports at the same time is a challenge, Thornton said, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic going on.
“It definitely was a challenge this year especially, with everything going on and just how exhausting it is to begin with, too,” Thornton said.
He also had to overcome an injury this past fall.
“I partially tore my quad,” Thornton said. “It stemmed from both (sports) because I’m a kicker for football and then I play soccer, so it puts a lot of stress on my leg.”
Thornton said Ovid-Elsie and Byron engaged in a pair of memorable soccer contests this season. The first produced a 2-2 tie, with Thornton scoring twice in the first half. However, Byron rallied to score twice in the second half.
However, in the second meeting, Ovid-Elsie won 1-0 as Ian Heher scored the lone goal. The Marauders finished the league campaign first with a 7-0-1 record, while Byron finished second at 6-1-1.
“Those games were our most intense games,” Thornton said.
The Marauders finished 9-3-1 overall following a 6-0 loss to Williamston in the Division 3 district semifinals at Lansing Catholic.
In football — though he did some kicking and punting — Thornton’s biggest contribution came as a defensive end. Thornton had 24 tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for a loss. Ovid-Elsie finished 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the MMAC.
“He was a good player for us and he played defensive end mostly for us,” O-E coach Travis Long said. “He played really well and had a big punt block against Chesaning and that kind of turned the tide in that game. He was a big player for us, athletic. He played soccer and that helped us, having quick feet.”
Ovid-Elsie defeated the Indians, 34-20, and Thornton’s punt block came in the first half on a rush from the edge.
Chesaning took a 7-0 lead on Matt Warby’s 79-yard fumble return for a touchdown. But Thornton’s block was a big special teams play that put the Marauders over the top.
“They scored early on us and then we got stopped again and we punted it down there and got the good field position,” Thornton said. “We stopped them, I blocked it and I think we scored on them. From then on, we just took it to them.”
Thornton also helped the Ovid-Elsie boys basketball team capture the outright MMAC last winter during a 20-2 campaign. The Marauders earned a berth in the district championship game against Perry before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Thornton said the Marauders were looking forward to that clash against the Ramblers, who had defeated Ovid-Elsie 59-55 to close the regular season. Ovid-Elsie began districts with two wins — 60-35 over Durand and 51-46 over Corunna.
“Definitely the Corunna game (was a highlight),” Thornton said. “We were so excited to be playing Perry again because Perry had beaten us earlier in the season. But we never got the chance.”
While players such as Shayne Loynes and Justin Moore, both first-team All-Area players, gained many headlines for the Marauders, Thornton was the second-leading rebounder on the squad with 5.5 per night. He added 4.4 points per game.
Thornton plays third base and pitcher in baseball. As a sophomore, he compiled a 2-1 record with two saves and a 3.57 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. Spring sports were canceled entirely last spring due to COVID-19.
Thornton said his current future plans are to attend Michigan State University and major in the medical field.
