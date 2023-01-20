ELSIE — Ava Bates shot 7-of-9 from the field en route to a 17-point outing as the Ovid-Elsie girls hemmed in Montrose, 50-21, to stay perfect in the MMAC girls basketball race.
Bates scored 12 of her points in the second quarter as the Marauders built a 30-10 halftime lead.
Ovid-Elsie continued to pull away with a 15-3 third-quarter run and cruised to the victory. The Marauders now stand 8-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 10-2 in all games.
“We were really working the ball around and working as a team and I think that really helps us get open shots for all of us,” Bates said.
Bates said the Marauders are focused on trying to win an MMAC championship and go far in the postseason.
“I think we’re just trying to keep our eye on the prize — which is winning conference and that kind of motivates us all,” Bates said. “And we kind of all push each other to be our best and do our best.”
The Marauders also featured Braeden Tokar’s 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Tokar shot 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Evalyn Cole added eight points, five rebounds and five assists. O-E got six points apiece from Hailee Campbell and Ellyanna Carman.
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said his team has made a living thriving off its defense. He said that Izzy Loynes did a good job defending Montrose’s best scorer, Nadiyah Walsh, and holding her to nine points.
“I’m really proud of the way we play defense,” Cunningham said. “We’re pretty tough full court but we’re just as tough when we get into the halfcourt sets — denying the drive and trying to take the leading scorer from each team and trying to hold them in check. And Walsh was their best player.”
Montrose fell to 5-7 overall and 5-3 in the MMAC.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braeden Tokar 2 5-5 11, Evalyn Cole 3 2-2 8, Ellyanna Carman 3 0-1 6, Kaite Lorio 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 3 0-0 6, Ava Bates 7 0-0 17. Totals 19 7-13 50.
MONTROSE SCORING: Nadiyah Walsh 4 1-2 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.