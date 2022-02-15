BIRCH RUN — Alexis Miller scored 15 points with five rebounds and three steals and New Lothrop downed Birch Run 45-12 Monday in girls basketball action.
Ashlyn Orr scored nine points for New Lothrop (12-4 overall), which led 14-1 after one quarter. Marissa Rombach had six rebounds. New Lothrop led 18-6 by halftime and 34-10 after three quarters.
“Great defensive effort by our girls tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We forced tough shots and we were able to keep them from getting in the paint. We shot the ball decently and got to the lineand made our free throws. Good start to a back-to-back three-game week.”
Birch Run fell to 3-13 overall.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 2 2-3 6, Marissa Rombach 2 0-0 5, Izzy Heslip 2 0-0 5, Ashlyn Orr 2 5-6 9, Alexis Miller 4 4-4 15, Madison Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Hannah Beauchamp 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 12-17 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.