UNIVERSITY CENTER — After winning a Division 3 regional baseball crown with a 5-3 victory over Reese Saturday, New Lothrop’s season ended in the state quarterfinals with a 13-2 loss to Richmond.
“We ran into a buzzsaw in Richmond,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “They had a real tough left-hander and we had one bad inning when they scored nine runs (in the third).”
New Lothrop (31-5) outhit Reese 8-5 in the regional title game, staking a 4-2 lead after one inning. Julius Garza (8-0) was the winning pitcher, working four innings. He gave up five hits and three runs with one strikeout. Brady Birchmeier got the save, pitching three scoreless innings to secure the victory. Birchmeier went 11-0 on the mound with four saves this season.
Birchmeier lined a pair of doubles in the regional title victory. Jordan Belmar had a double and drove in two runs.
In the state quarterfinal loss to Richmond, Birchmeier and Matt Kieffer each had two hits for the Hornets.
Cam Orr took the loss, working two innings and giving up eight runs and seven hits. He gave up four earned runs and two walks.
Richmond improved to 32-5 and featured the winning pitching of Ben Hitzelberger.
Cavaliers fall to Trenton
ANN ARBOR — Trenton turned back Corunna, 12-3, in the Division 2 regional championship game Saturday.
The Cavaliers finished the season at 20-16 while No. 6-ranked Trenton, which later fell 7-5 in the state quarterfinals to New Boston Huron, finished 31-7.
Hunter McCorkle took the pitching loss for the Cavaliers. He worked four innings and gave up nine runs (three earned) on 11 hits. He struck out one. Carson Socia and Kaiden DeVellis also pitched in relief for the Cavaliers.
Caleb Stahr and Jack Belmer each stroked two hits for Corunna. Cole Mieske, Belmer and Collin Thompson each drove in one run.
