OWOSSO — Owosso fell 66-47 to Lake Fenton at home Friday.
The Trojans started off hot with a 7-0 run to start the game and closed out the quarter with a 14-9 lead.
“We’ve been emphasizing getting off to a good start because that’s what we’ve been lacking in our games,” said Owosso senior guard Hunter Blaha, who led the Trojans with 16 points.
Though the Trojans (0-6, 0-3 Flint Metro Stars) had both the lead and momentum early, Lake Fenton was able to keep the deficit manageable. The Blue Devils were feast or famine from behind the arc for most of the first half, but by the four-minute mark in the second quarter they were getting shots to fall and tied the game at 20.
By the three-minute mark, they took the lead for the first time as Owosso’s offense started to go cold, though the Trojans stayed in it and tied it up at 26 going into halftime
Things went back and forth in the early third as the game deadlocked at 28 but then it started to fall apart for Owosso.
The Trojans’ offense once again locked up, but this time Fenton was able to capitalize on Owosso’s struggles and go on a run.
“That little run we gave up in the third was the turning point,” Owosso senior guard Eddie Mishler said. “Turnover after turnover … (that run) really got them amped up.”
Owosso head coach Dave Owens said the Trojans’ offensive execution started to crumble in the second half.
“I think we got a little anxious,” he said. “Instead of working as a unit we worked as individuals … we shot the ball too quickly, we tried to force drives which presented us with a lot of tough looks.”
Blaha agreed, saying the offense failed to move the ball effectively in the second half.
“The one-pass shot looks killed us,” he said. “We’ve got to move the ball more.”
Owosso hung around, even cutting the Lake Fenton (1-5, 1-2) lead to just three points at the start of the fourth.
But by that point the Blue Devils had everything working for them on both sides of the ball. Another big run put the Blue Devils up 52-43 and the game was effectively over.
When asked what can be learned from the loss, Blaha said the team needs to put together a complete game.
“You’ve got to compete for 32 minutes and do your best in 32,” said Blaha. “There’s nothing coach Owens asks (for) but effort and I think we lacked that (for) a few minutes — we didn’t play a full game.”
Owens acknowledged the team’s collective disappointment, but remained confident the Trojans can learn from the loss.
“I know that (the kids) are disappointed — we’re all disappointed but we’ll get some things figured out and play better than we did tonight going forward.”
LAKE FENTON 66, OWOSSO 47
Lake Fenton (1-5, 1-4): Francis Senter 7 1-2 17, Matt Turgeon 6 2-3 14, Totals: 27 5-8 66.
Owosso (0-6, 0-5): Talyor 1 1-1 3, Hunter Blaha 6 4-8 16, Kaleb Anderson 2 1-2 5, Jay Tuttle 2 0-0 5, Charles Poag 3 1-1 7, Wyatt Leland 1 0-0 2, Eddie Mishler 3 3-4 9 Totals: 18 10-16 47.
Lake Fenton 9 17 19 21 — 66
Owosso 14 12 13 8 — 47
3-Point Goals: Owosso (Tuttle); Lake Fenton 7(Senter 2, Murany 2). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Owosso 11; Lake Fenton 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.