Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain and freezing rain. Diminishing winds this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.