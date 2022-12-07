NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann is a dangerous shooter anywhere on the court — but especially behind the three-point arc.
And at 6-foot-5, the senior point guard/shooting guard has little trouble in getting his shots off.
Kohlmann set a single-season record of 64 3-pointers last season and will be a valuable asset to New Lothrop’s boys basketball fortunes this winter. He averaged 21.9 points per game — shooting 40 percent from 3-point territory, 54 percent from two-point land and 87 percent from the free-throw lines. Kohlmann captured All-State honors along with All-MMAC and All-Area accolades.
New Lothrop coach Brady Simons calls Kohlmann said the 3-year starter a complete player.
“Ty has one of the best skill sets of any kid I have coached in the past 25 years,” Simons said. “He is a great shooter with tremendous range and has the ballhandling skills to go along with it. With those skills and being 6-foot-5, he is definitely a challenge for other teams to deal with. He has been a starter since his freshman year, so he brings a ton of experience to the table which will make us a better team.”
And making New Lothrop better and winning games are what Kohlmann cares about the most, he said.
“Just winning games — that’s the main focus,” Kohlmann said. “I’m not worried about stats or accolades or anything. It’s just, how many wins can we get this year?”
Kohlmann said he wanted to improve his strength in the off-season and he feels he did that.
“I’ve definitely been getting stronger — that was the main focus in the off-season and I’ve been hitting the weight room hard,” Kohlmann said. “I’m probably 15 or 20 pounds heavier and so I definitely feel a lot stronger.”
Simons agreed.
“I would say he has made huge strides in making himself an overall better athlete in the last six months,” Simons said of Kohlmann. “He has gained about 20 pounds of muscle with a lot of hard work in the gym and weight room. He is a much stronger and more explosigve player than he was last year.”
As far as part of his game he’s trying to upgrade, Kohlmann said it covers the gambit including his shooting.
“(Shooting) I’m always practicing, as much as I can,” Kohlmann said. “I try to be a good all-around at everything — to the basket, mid-range, everything shooting and not just focusing on 3-pointers but focusing on everything and doing what I can.”
Kohlmann scored 460 points last season and was the area scoring champion as well as the MMAC scoring champ. But he will gladly keep numbers in the background, he said, if it means winning more games. Last season, New Lothrop fared 9-12 and Kohlmann and his teammates would like to increase the number of wins this winter.
“I’m not worried about how many points I score, I’m just worried about wins, that’s my main focus,” Kohlmann said again.
Kohlmann also averaged 2.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Kohlmann’s father, Tom Kohlmann, coached basketball at New Lothrop from 2001-2010 — posting a 216-30 girls varsity record over 10 seasons that two state championships. He retired from coaching at the varsity level to spend more time with his family and Ty said that his father has left a big basketball imprint on him.
“Oh yeah, every philosophy I’ve learned about the game, came from my dad,” Kohlmann said.
Simons said that Kohlmann is a hard worker.
“Ty’s approach has always began with hard work,” Simons said. “He has a great work ethic and has spent countless hours in the gym to improve his game. He’s also taken on a leadership role this year and his focus has been all about the team’s success.”
Kohlmann said New Lothrop’s basketball team has some new pieces this season.
“I’m impressed with some of our young guys for sure,” Kohlmann said. “We’ve got a couple of juniors this year, who are really going to make a big impact. They just have confidence and that’s hard to teach. I think we lacked that a little bit last year.”
New Lothrop returns Kohlmann and Ryan Heslip at the guard position along with Greg Henderson and Jaden Curry, who shared the starting duties at the forward/center position.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Simons said of his New Lothrop squad. “We have a lot of experience coming back in Ryan Heslip, Jaden Curry and Greg Henderson who will be third-year varsity players along with Ty. I’m hoping that experience along with our newcomers will make us a team that will be in the mix all season long. I think the league is going to be as competitive as ever.”
The Argus-Press 2022-23
Boys Basketball Preview
Byron
Last season: 7-12.
Head coach: Matt Brown (2nd season)
Key Returners: Mitchell Morrow, Sr.; Trevor Ritter, Sr.; Nathan Erdman, Sr.; Jalen Branch, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Reece Arndt, Sr.; Glen L’Esperance, Sr.; Jackson WIlcox, Sr.; Owen Thomas, Jr.
Outlook: Byron returns three starters from last season in Morrow, Ritter and Erdman. Branch also returns after ACL surgery last season. He was out after the fifth game. “Our goals for the season are to compete for the conference title and make a run in districts,” Brown said. “We seem to have an athletic group of seniors this season. Some of our new players are a little rusty due to not playing last season.”
Chesaning
Last season: 17-6.
Head coach: Matt Weigl (9th season)
Key Returners: Mason Struck, Jr, G.; Reese Greenfelder, Sr., Lucas Powell, Sr., G; Eli Escamilla, Sr., G; Evan List, Sr., G; Nate Ferry, Jr., G; Jaylen Anderson, Sr., G
Key Newcomers: Dylan James, Jr., G; Zac Garno, Jr., G; Chaz Slankard, Jr., F; Gavin BIrchmeier, Jr., F; Josh Lange, Jr., F.
Outlook: Chesaning returns its nucleus after finishing 17-6 and 12-2 in the MMAC, good for second place. The Indians were district runners-up. Struck, an All-State honorable mention, averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds per game last season and shot 61 percent from the floor. Greenfelder averaged 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per night. List scored 8.7 points per game. “Every year we have one goal and that is to compete every possession of every game,” Weigl said. “If we do that, we believe the score will take care of itself.”
Corunna
Last season: 9-12.
Head coach: Rocky Buscemi (7th season)
Key Returners: Peyton Termeer, Sr., G; Wyatt Bower, Jr., F; Tarick Bower, Jr., G; Braylon Socia, Jr., G; Logan Roka, Sr., PG; AJ Brieger, So., C; Dylan Quirk Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Logan Vowell, Jr., G; Brevin Boilore, Jr., G; Parker Isham, Jr., G; Dakari McGee, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Cavaliers finished 9-12 a year ago, placing third in the Flint Metro League Stars Division with a 5-5 mark. Corunna returns several starters and seems poised for even better things in 2022-23. “We feel we have a chance to be very good,” Buscemi said. “Our goal is to get better every day and let the chips fall where they may.” Termeer averaged 12.4 points per game last season, shooting 83 percent from the line. He was an All-State honorable mention. Wyatt Bower averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Tarick Bower averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 steals per contest. Socia supplied 6.6 points per game. Buscemi stands 71-59 at Corunna and 246-133 overall. He has coached 18 seasons overall.
Durand
Last season: 12-9.
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding (3rd season)
Key Returners: Gabe Lynn, Sr., G/F; Austin Kelley, Sr., PG.
Key Newcomers: Kwin Knapp, Brayden Kelley, Brayden Joslin.
Outlook: Durand finished third in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference last season and returns last winter’s Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Gabe Lynn. Lynn, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward, who averaged 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He drained 56 3-pointers. Lynn will be joined by fellow co-captain Austin Kelley, at the point guard position. Knapp, a shooting guard, Brayden Kelley, a strong defender, and Joslin, a good shooter and ballhandler, will also be counted on. “Our team’s greatest strength is going to be its ability to play together as a team,” Spaulding said.
Laingsburg
Last season: 12-9.
Head coach: Daniel Morrill (4th season).
Key Returners: Zander Woodruff, Jr.; Eli Woodruff, Sr.; Ty Randall, Jr.; Jake Essenberg, Sr., Luke Snyder, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Cam Ballard, Elliot Wilsey, Jackson Audretsch.
Outlook: Laingsburg is coming off a third-place finish in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Zander Woodruff returns after averaging 16.6 points and 2.4 assists per game. Other key returners are Eli Woodruff, who scored 8.9 points per game, Randall, who scored 4.1 points per game and pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, and Snyder, who scored 4.6 points with 3.4 rebounds a night. Essenberg grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game and handed out 2.4 assists per game. “This is a team that is capable of copeting with the best competition,” Morrill said. “It has good balance and returns good experience. It is a team that may be ready for the next level.”
Morrice
Last season: 4-14.
Head coach: Brad Long (3rd season)
Key Returners: Drew McGowan, Sr., F; Travis Farrow, Sr., G/F.
Key Newcomers: Logan Smith, G; Travis Smith, F; Oliver Long, F; Caden Binkley, G; Joel Fisher, G.
Outlook: Morrice opened the season Monday with a 42-29 loss to Perry and could be lacking in experience but not in effort. “We are very young and inexperienced but we will always play hard and have fun,” Long said. The Orioles will be looking to get the experience as the season goes along.
New Lothrop
Last season: 9-12.
Head coach: Brady Simons (10th season).
Key Returners: Ty Kohlmann, Sr., G; Ryan Heslip, Sr., G; Greg Henderson, Sr., F; Jaden Curry, Sr., F/C.
Key Newcomers: Ethan Birchmeier, Sr.; Nathan Savage, Sr.; Nick Barnette, Sr.; Alex Henige, Jr.; August Birkmeier, Jr.; Jayden Martinez, Jr.; Kaven Unangst, Jr.; Kadynce Geffers, Jr.
Outlook: New Lothrop is looking to finish over .500 and contend in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference while returning the league’s scoring leader in 6-foot-5 senior point guard/shooting guard Ty Kohlmann, who averaged 21.9 points per game and broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a season with 64. Another returning starter is senior guard Ryan Heslip. “We also return two experienced post players in Greg Henderson and Jaden Curry who will be three-year varsity players who have some starting experience,” noted Simons. New Lothrop finished 7-7 in the MMAC last winter. “The league is going to be as competitive as ever and it should be an exciting season,” Simons said.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 16-4, MMAC champion.
Head coach: Josh Latz (12th season)
Key Returners: Clay Wittenberg, Sr., F; Logan Thompson, Sr., G; Braxton Stenger, Sr., G; Beau Price, Sr., F; Gunner McCreery, Jr., G; Bruce Thornton, Jr., G.
Key Newcomers: Tryce Tokar, So., G; Hunter Bates, Jr., F; Mason Rittenberg, Jr., F.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie will try to defend its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship after faring 13-1 in league play last season. The Marauders will once again be led by head coach Josh Latz (140-83 in his previous 11 seasons). Wittenberg scored 10 points per game a year ago and pulled down 6 rebounds with 2 steals and 2 assists per night. Another key player will be Thompson, who scored 9.6 points a night with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. “We expect to compete night in and night out and play to the best of our ability,” Latz said. The coach listed “depth and athleticism” as team strengths while “shooting,” is a team weakness.
Owosso
Last season: 1-20.
Head coach: David Williams (2nd season).
Key Returners: Andrew Lewis, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Nathan Parsons, Jr.; Santi Aguirre, So.; Matthew Shattuck, So.
Outlook: The Trojans’ key returner will be senior forward Andrew Lewis, who averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds last season. Williams said that Owosso graduated several seniors who will be missed. The team is hoping that Parsons, Aguirre and Shattuck can also contribute. “This is a rebuild from last season,” Williams said. “We have a lot of young athletes coming up in the next few years. So we plan to build our foundation on their hard work.”
Perry
Last season: 11-10.
Head coach: Scott Selbig (3rd season)
Key Returners: Ty Webb, Sr., F; Jylon Peek, Sr., G/F; Keaton Lantis, Sr., G; DJ Jenks, So., PG.
Key Newcomers: Joey Allen-McGraw, Jr., PG; Tristan Krupp, Jr., SG; Tanner Selbig, Jr., C; Austin Poirier, Jr., G; Mike Wood, Sr., G; Mike Warner, Sr., F; Noah Boski-Smitherman.
Outlook: Perry opened the season with a 42-29 victory over neighboring rival Morrice Monday. The Ramblers will have to replace seven graduated seniors from last year. Jenks and Peek were the team’s leading scorers in the season opener. “We’re a young team that ‘s not very tall but we have good shooting and a will to get better every single practice,” Selbig said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do.” The Ramblers finished fifth in the GLAC last season.
