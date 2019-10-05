CLIO — Owosso secured both its first win of the season and its first win in the Flint Metro League with a 41-38 victory over Clio Friday.
The game ended in dramatic fashion as Trojans (1-5, 1-3 Flint Metro Stars) kicker Noah Jafri hit the game-winning field goal with six seconds left.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Owosso coach Devin Pringle said. “I was very happy with the way they kept battling throughout the game.”
The Blaha brothers combined for five touchdowns in the game: Colton Blaha ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Hunter Blaha completed 5 of 9 passes for 120 yards and two TDs. Noah Crites added for 115 rushing yards and recorded 15 tackles.
Owosso, which joined the Flint Metro League prior to the 2017 season, had gone winless in its first 19 league games.
Byron 50, Chesaning 6
BYRON — Byron quarterback Jack Selon continued to tear through defenses, running for 251 yards and accounting for four touchdowns Friday in a rout of Chesaning.
Selon ran for three scores and passed for another. He’s rushed 781 yards over the past three games — one of which was shortened to just one half due to storms.
Jared Moe ran for 66 yards and a score, and also tossed a touchdown to Kooper Ciszewski early in the fourth quarter for Byron (4-2, 4-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Trent Devereaux had 99 yards on 18 carries for Chesaning (2-4, 1-4 MMAC), which dropped its fourth straight. Devereaux was also picked off three times, going 5-for-18 through the air for 53 yards.
Nick Fowler had the lone Chesaning touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.
Ovid-Elsie 29, Mt Morris 0
MT. MORRIS — Cooper Beard rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 23 carries and Ovid-Elsie blanked Mt. Morris 29-0 Friday.
The Marauders rose to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Shayne Loynes rushed for 73 yards on just three carries for O-E. He also had two receptions for 35 yards. Aaron Hurst completed 6 of 13 passes for 78 yards and Logan Thompson ran for 43 yards and one TD.
Colton Sutliff had 11 tackles for the Marauders.
“I thought Cooper Beard ran really well tonight and the defense was led by Colton Sutliff,” Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long said.
Mt. Morris fell to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the MMAC.
Laingsburg 38, Saranac 13
SARANAC — Doug Matthews completed 14 of 22 passes for 207 yards and two scores and Laingsburg rolled past Saranac, 38-13 Friday.
The Wolfpack improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Jarrod King caught four passes for 70 yards — two of those receptions went for touchdowns. Austin Randall also had four grabs for 67 yards. Adrian Eggelston and Colt Wurm each rushed for a touchdown.
The Wolfpack’s defensive effort was led by Randall, with seven tackles and a sack. Gave Grinstern and Eggleston each had six stops.
Saranac fell to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the CMAC.
Perry 27, Leslie 21
LESLIE — Perry defeated Leslie 27-21 Friday thanks to a strong second-half performance.
Quarterback Brodie Crim did a little bit of everything for the Ramblers; he went 10 of 18 through the air for 89 yards, rushed for 160 yards and two TDs and had four tackles. Receiver/defensive back Anthony Lewis also had solid performance, catching one pass for 30 yards and snagging two interceptions.
Jared Warfle had 86 yards rushing with two TDs and Andrew McConnell led the Ramblers in tackles.
Perry (3-3, 1-2 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) evened its record and improved its chance at a playoff berth. Perry’s final three opponents are a combined 4-14.
Brandon 54, Corunna 21
ORTONVILLE — It was a rough night for Corunna as the Cavs fell 54-21 Friday to Ortonville Brandon.
Corunna was able to hang with the Blackhawks for a quarter before Blackhawks quarterback Micah Miller took over the game, throwing four straight touchdowns before the Cavs found the end zone again at the end of the third quarter. Miller finished the game 12 of 13 with 172 yards, four TDs and an interception.
The Cavs were outgained by nearly 200 yards and turned the ball over three times. Corunna quarterback Peyton Norton had a tough night, going only 6 of 17 for 123 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in addition to taking two sacks.
Corunna fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
FOOTBALL
BRANDON 54, CORUNNA 21
Corunna 7 0 7 7 — 21
Brandon 7 20 7 20 — 54
First Quarter
B: Noah Jackson 1 yard rush(kick is good), 8:36
C: Nick Yarmuth 1 yard rush (kick is good), 4:02
Second Quarter
B: Micah Miller pass to Brandon Gunn 27 yards (kick is good), 11:14
B: Micah Miller pass to Keyontae Turner 6 yards (kick is blocked), 6:55
B: Micah Miller pass to Brandon Gunn 14 yards (kick is good), 0:32
Third Quarter
B: Micah Miller pass to Brandon Gunn 33 yards (kick is good), 5:44
C: Peyton Norton pass to Nick Steinacker 38 yards (kick is good), 1:40
Fourth Quarter
B: Brandon Gunn pass to Samari McNeal 52 yards (kick is blocked), 10:21
B: Jawon Slater 25 yard rush (kick is good), 9:10
B: Jawon Slater 15 yard rush (kick is good), 5:39
C: Wyatt Crego 16 yard rush (kick is good), 0:09
TEAM STATISTICS
Cor Brand
First downs 14 26
Total yards 298 488
Rushes-yards 32-175 48-264
Passing 6-17-123 13-16-224
Penalties-yards 7-65 12-115
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brandon — Adrien Williams 27-172, Jawon Slater 3-42 2 TDs, Noah Jackson 9-25 TD. Corunna — Nick Yarmuth 18-92 TD, Peyton Norton 11-59
PASSING: Brandon — Micah Miller 12-13-172-4 TDs INT; Brandon Gunn 1-1-52 TD. Corunna — Peyton Norton 6-17-123-TD-2 INTs
RECEIVING: Brandon — Brandon Gunn 8-118 3 TDs, Samari McNeal 3-85 TD, Keyontae Turner 1-6 TD. Corunna — Nick Steinacker 2-60 TD, Gabe Baumchen 2-50
DEFENSE: Corunna — Porter Zeeman 12 ;Nick Steinacker 10; Hunter McCorkle INT.
Records: Brandon 5-1 (4-1); Corunna 1-5 (1-3).
OVID-ELSIE 29, MT. MORRIS 0
Ovid-Elsie 8 14 0 7 — 29
Mt Morris 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
O: Cooper Beard 10 yard rush (conversion pass Kyren Henning to Alex Eichenberg is good), 1:20
Second Quarter
O: Cooper Beard 8 yard rush (kick is good), 10:55
O: Cooper Beard 10 yard rush (kick is good), 3:15
Fourth Quarter
O: Logan Thompson 15 yard rush (kick is good), 7:25
TEAM STATISTICS
O-E MtM
First downs 18 2
Total yards 372 135
Rushes-yards 45-294 21-55
Passing 6-14-78 11-21-80
Penalties-yards 7-91 15-120
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mt Morris — Angelito Sesma 9-29, Cameron Love 9-13. Ovid-Elsie — Cooper Beard 23-175, 3 TDs, Shayne Loynes 3-73, Logan Thompson 9-43, TD
PASSING: Mt Morris — Cole Duplanty 10-18-57-INT. Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst 6-13-78-INT
RECEIVING: Mt Morris — Devon Cell 2-38, Riley Bacon 2-32. Ovid-Elsie — Shayne Loynes 2-35, Alex Eichenburg 1-32
DEFENSE: Mt Morris — Camron Love tackles, INT. Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst tackles, INT; Kyren Henning INT.
Records: Mt Morris 2-5 (1-5) ; Ovid-Elsie 4-3 (4-2)
LAINGSBURG 38, SARNAC 13
Laingsburg 3 14 7 14 — 38
Saranac 0 6 7 0 — 13
First Quarter
L: Chris Freels 31 yard field goal, 3:48
Second Quarter
L: Adrian Eggleston 1 yard rush (kick is good), 10:39
L: Doug Matthews pass to Jarrod King 26 yards (kick is good), 7:10
S: Noah Morgan 75 yard kick return (conversion no good), 6:56
Third Quarter
S: Cole Edwards pass to Kellan Smith 19 yards (kick is good), 5:23
L: Colt Wurm 2 yard rush (kick is good), 2:06
Fourth Quarter
L: Doug Matthews pass to Jarrod King 19 yards (kick is good), 5:20
L: Cole Edwards pass intercepted by Jarrod King (kick is good), 2:41
TEAM STATISTICS
Lai Sar
First downs 16 13
Total yards 260 225
Rushes-yards 18-40 30-69
Passing 15-23-220 12-26-156
Penalties-yards 2-10 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Saranac — Cole Edwards 4-16. Laingsburg — Adrian Eggleston 6-16 TD
PASSING: Saranac — Cole Edwards 3-7-yards-INT. Laingsburg — Doug Matthews 6-11-79
RECEIVING: Saranac — Name rec-yards, Name rec-yards. Laingsburg — Austin Randall 3-44
DEFENSE: Saranac — Garret Veenstra 3 tackles; Cole Edwards 2 tackles. Laingsburg — Austin Randall 2 tackles; Colt Wurm 2 tackles.
Records: Saranac 1-5 (1-4); Laingsburg 3-3 (3-3).
BYRON 50, CHESANING 6
Chesaning 0 6 0 0 — 6
Byron 16 14 14 6 — 50
First Quarter
BY: Jack Selon 11 run (Selon run), 9:03.
BY: Josh Green 45 pass from Selon (Selon run), 4:43.
Second Quarter
CHE: Nick Fowler 1 run (run failed), 6:19.
BY: Selon 38 run (Cole Staton run), 5:47.
BY: Selon 13 run (run failed), 0:57.
Third Quarter
BY: Staton 1 run (run failed), 6:16.
BY: Casey Hatfield 3 run (Jared Moe run), 3:07.
Fourth Quarter
BY: Kooper Ciszewski 10 pass from Jared Moe (kick failed), 10:51.
TEAM STATISTICS
Ches Byr
First downs 12 23
Total yards 180 459
Rushes-yards 28-127 41-383
Passing 5-18-53 4-6-76
Penalties-yards 2-17 6-84
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Byron — Jack Selon 24-251, 3 TDs; Jared Moe 6-66; Casey Hatfield 6-45, TD. Chesaning — Trent Devereaux 18-99; Nick Fowler 9-23, TD.
PASSING: Byron — Selon 3-5-66; Chesaning — Devereaux 5-18-53, 3 INT.
RECEIVING: Byron — Josh Green 2-55; Braden Hoffman 1-11; Kooper Ciszewski 1-10; Chesaning — Adam Kulhanek 3-54; Ty Gross 1-1.
DEFENSE: Byron — Carter Montgomery 9 tackles, Hatfield 9 tackles, INT; Josh Green INT, Hoffman INT. Chesaning — Matt Warby 6 tackles.
Records: Byron 4—2, 4-1 MMAC. Chesaning 2-4, 1-4 MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.