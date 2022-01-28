CHESANING — Owosso defeated Chesaning in boys varsity swimming action, 99-70, Thursday at the Chesaning Middle School pool.
The Trojans’ Alex Binger won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free events while teammates Blake Binger (200 free) and Evan Livingston (200 individual medley) also won solo events.
Owosso, now 2-1 in duals, also won the 200 free relay with Liam McGraw, Peyton Dwyer, Blake Binger and Alex Binger and the 400 free relay with Tyler Sheldon, Blake Binger, Dwyer and Alex Binger.
“I’m super proud of the team effort tonight,” said Owosso coach Marcy Binger.
“Swimmers stepped up and filled in events that they do not typically swim. Hats off to Emma Livingston for taking on the 200 IM and improving her time in the 100 butterfly.”
Chesaning’s Gwen Lapine was first in both the 500 free and 100 backstroke. Sophie Grover captured first-place points in the 100 butterfly while Levi Maier won the 100 breaststroke.
Chesaning also took first in the 200 medley relay with Lapine, Maier, Grover and Corbin Walker.
Chesaning, now 1-6 in duals, came up short in points but the team’s speed did not go unnoticed by its coach.
“Our team is small in numbers but our speed is record breaking,” said Chesaning coach Carolynn Collard.
Coach Binger also made note of the personal-best swims of Trojans Sheldon (200 free), Blake Binger (200 and 500 free), Evan Livingston (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Fletcher Johnson (50 free, 100 breaststroke), Ian Klein (50 free), Dwyer (50 free, 100 free), McGraw (100 free) and Jack Livingston (100 back).
Chesaning got PRs from Grover (200 IM), Walker (50 free, 100 free), Cohen DIstelrath (50 free, 100 free) and Julia Warby (100 backstroke).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.