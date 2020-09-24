It was good to be back around high school football again last week after being laid off for five months.
But the Doors’ “Strange Days,” was playing in my head as I turned into the sparse parking lot and entered the front gates of Roundhouse Stadium in Durand. It was about 6:15 p.m. and time to check in for admittance at the Byron-Durand clash.
Only a few spectators were in the silver stands. It filled up quite a bit in the next 30 minutes leading up to kickoff, but still, it wasn’t the normal, raucous ‘Friday Night Lights’ that we’ve all been accustomed to seeing.
Cheerleaders graced the track around the field, yes, but no bands and loud cheering with everyone wearing masks. I had a hard time keeping the fog off my glasses as I snapped away with my camera.
But, it was still football and that’s all that matters in this strange world of COVID-19.
Anyway, Ryan Weiss appears to be on track for another Pigskin Picks title. The sports editor, who won the title last season after I won it in 2018, performed his magic tricks again and went 10-0 in Week 1. I went 9-1, along with staff writer Josh Champlin. Another staff writer, Greyson Steele, who has the best name in the business and should be an actor, tied managing editor Dan Basso by penning an 8-2 mark in the first week.
Here are my Week 2 picks. I am hoping to stay in contention for at least a few weeks before Weiss and Basso pull away:
Saranac at Laingsburg
Laingsburg took some lumps last week while opening up against the defending state champion Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates. The Pirates completely stifled Laingsburg’s running game (minus-63 yards), but Laingsburg quarterback Doug Matthews still passed for more than 100 yards and Zach Hawes had four catches for 74 yards. Laingsburg will have a few more practices under its belt and I believe it can beat Saranac, which opened with a 35-6 win over Fulton … Laingsburg 22, Saranac 21.
Corunna at Clio
After falling 25-0 to Goodrich last week, Corunna will be searching for its first points of the season. The Cavaliers will get that and more. The Cavaliers will bounce back against the Mustangs, who opened with a 54-8 loss to Lake Fenton … Corunna 28, Clio 13.
Owosso at Lake Fenton
The Trojans ran into Brandon last week and were shut out. This week, Owosso faces another stern test … Lake Fenton 28, Owosso 12.
Durand at Mt. Morris
Durand, which has an abundance of players back this season, including most of its backfield, beat Byron for the first time since 2008 last week. Durand lost to Mt. Morris 21-12 last year but will improve to 2-0 if it can run the same way it did in the opener — a 33-12 win over Byron. Tyler Purdy and Brock Holek are shifty and quick and quarterback Trenton Boisclair is solid ... Durand 35, Mt. Morris 13.
Byron at New Lothrop
Byron is down in terms of bodies on the field this season — around 19 or 20 judging from the sideline last week. Still, players like Jared Moe and Cole Staton are fun to watch. But New Lothrop is New Lothrop. Coach Clint Galvas just reloads and quarterback Cam Orr, who accounted for 288 yards last week, is a load to handle for defenses. Orr has plenty of weapons to turn to as well … New Lothrop 42, Byron 8.
Montrose at Chesaning
Chesaning opened with a 41-6 demolition of LakeVille. Montrose, which has three or fewer losses in each of the past three seasons, has built a juggernaut. The Rams forced Ovid-Elsie into numerous turnovers last week en route to a 43-21 win. Look for Montrose to go to 2-0 … Montrose 35, Chesaning 20.
New Haven Merritt at Morrice
I’ve learned never to go against coach Kendall Crockett and Morrice when it comes to eight-man football. Why should I change now? Morrice clobbered Bloomingdale 52-6 last Friday while Merritt lost 58-17 to Deckerville … Morrice 52, Merritt 14.
Olivet at Perry
Perry will have a tough time competing against an Olivet team which has won the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference each of the past three years. Losing rugged senior running back Jared Warfle to an injury last week will not make it any easier for the Ramblers … Olivet 42, Perry 8.
LakeVille at Ovid-Elsie
Expect Ovid-Elsie to bounce back from last week’s 43-21 loss to Montrose with a win over LakeVille. Eddy Evans rushed for 172 yards and two TDs in the loss to the Rams; look for more of the same this week … Ovid-Elsie 35, LakeVille 6.
Missouri at No. 2 Alabama (-27.5)
The Crimson Tide are favored by four touchdowns for good reason — running back Najee Harris, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. OK, we know the story. Nick Saban gets his way again … Alabama 45, Missouri 10.
Lions at Cardinals (-6.5)
Detroit can get a lead but can’t keep it. Fans (at home of course) are already calling for Matt Patricia’s head. Detroit’s defense is so porous, I could run through it for five or 10 yards … Cardinals 35, Lions 28.
Chiefs at Ravens (-3.5)
I never go against Patick Mahomes and the World Champion Chiefs, even if it is on the road and against the Ravens, who have 14 consecutive regular season wins … Kansas City 28, Ravens 20.
