OWOSSO — It might be a transition year for Owosso volleyball, but hopes remain high for a second straight winning season.
The Trojans graduated last year’s All-Area Player of the Year in Kendall Ihm, a six-foot hitter/setter record-setter who finished her career with more than 1,000 kills, 1,000 assists and 800 digs. Ihm is currently a freshman outside hitter at Saginaw Valley State University.
But with three four-year varsity players returning in rightside hitter Peyton Spicer, setter Reese Thayer and libero Lexi Hemker —along with some new and old players — Owosso hopes to continue to build on the groundwork it laid over the last few years including last season’s 22-11-10 mark and 5-5 finish in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
The 22 wins represented the best season Owosso has enjoyed in the last 20 seasons.
Owosso not only graduated Ihm, a first-teamer in the Flint Metro, but also four-year players Brielle Sovis, a second-team all-leaguer at outside hitter/defensive specialist, and emotional leader Jamie Maier.
Head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick returns for his fifth season and said one doesn’t replace a dynamic player like Ihm very easily.
“We talked about it and it’s not something you do with one individual,” Fitzpatrick said during a break in a lively Trojan practice session Thursday. “It’s a collective thing. But Peyton (Spicer) has done a fantastic job. She has spent the last three years working underneath Kendall and working with Kendall and learning from her … She knew that she would have to take another step forward. There’s other hitters that have had to step up. We brought a freshman up, Ady Freeman, who is a starting left-side. She’s had to fill in. She’s going to take a vital role to replace some of those offensive points as she starts learning how to play at the varsity level.”
Spicer, a 5-foot-11 left-handed attacker, will move into Ihm’s former spot at right-side hitter after playing middle hitter last season. Spicer totaled 158 kills and 53 blocks last season and said she welcomes the increased role this season.
“My role has definitely changed this year and I’m learning how to be more vocal with the team and kind of keep everyone together when we aren’t doing so good,” Spicer said. “I just want to keep everyone up and keep the energy up.”
Spicer said she feels that being a southpaw is an advantage.
“I think it definitely helps,” Spicer said. “I think being on the right-side, I have more angles than a right-side, right-handed hitter.”
Thayer was a Flint Metro League honorable mention setter last season. She entered this season with more than 1,200 career assists and was the second-leading setter in the Flint Metro a year ago with 554 assists. She also posted 60 aces and 154 digs.
She said that she’ll be looking forward to working with Spicer and her increased role.
“I think Peyton fills the role (vacated by Ihm) very well,” Thayer said. “And my role has definitely changed, I’m more vocal and I’m communicating more this year.”
Fitzpatrick said that he feels very good about the way Owosso sets the ball.
“We’re really set at setter and we’ve been grooming setters for years,” the coach said. “And we’re well there. We have some passing challenges because we’ve got some young passer who have just moved up. Lexi is going to have to teach a lot of that on the floor.”
Hemker will return as Owosso’s libero or defensive specialist. She had 18 digs in the Trojans’ league-opening victory over Goodrich on Wednesday. The Trojans swept the Martians in three games. She has two years of playing the libero position for the Trojans.
“I have to be a lot more vocal, knowing that I have a lot of younger passers in the back row,” Hemker said. “So I have to show them what’s going on … I think it’s going to help us a little bit, knowing we have some experience out on the floor with some younger girls. But we’ve still got a lot of learning to do.”
Fitzpatrick said he was pleased with Owosso’s winning start to the Flint Metro League campaign on Wednesday with a over Goodrich.
But his team is still learning and evolving and will get better as each match comes along, he said.
Over the last four years the Trojans have learned how to win, he said.
“Five years ago when I came, I would say the biggest thing we wanted to do was to establish a culture,” Fitzpatrick said. “So it wasn’t a one-person or a one-class evolution right? So we wanted to make sure that we established a culture that was transferable from year to year. And I think we’re seeing that. We may have some ups and downs. And we might have some rebuilding to do. But that culture exists.”
Fitzpatrick said that Lake Fenton and Clio figure to be Flint Metro favorites.
“Lake Fenton is the big dog,” Fitzpatrick said. “And Clio. Those are the two who were at the top of the conference last year and they were the ones that knocked us down at the end.”
Argus-Press 2023 Volleyball Preview
Byron
Head coach: Jacey McDowell
Last year: 22-16-3
Key returners: Haylee Schott, Sr., OH/DS; Violet Schmidt, Sr., S/RS; Gracie McDowell, So., OH/DS; Zadie Schmidt, So., MH/DS
Key newcomers: Camryn Hamilton, Jr., RS/DS; Reagan Murphee, So., S; Emma Glass, So., MH/DS; Molly Webster, So., MH/DS
Outlook: McDowell returns for her third season as the Byron varsity volleyball coach and returns four players, including Schott, who returns as the team’s leading hitter. “I am very hopeful for a successful season,” McDowell said. “Even though we are a young team, with only four returning players from last season, we have a lot of talent.”
Corunna
Head coach: Brandiss Ward
Last year: 11-19-3
Key returners: Maddie Wright, Sr., OP; Emma Holmes, Sr., OH; Kate Steinacker, Sr., MH.
Key newcomers: MacKenzie LeCureux, So., S; Zoey Sellers-King, So., MH; Maddie Brown, Jr., L
Outlook: This is a rebuilding year for Corunna as it has graduated four-year starter Neele’ge’ Sims, a First-Team All-Flint Metro Leaguer and First-Team All-Area hitter who now plays at Missouri State University, along with veterans Kira Patrick, Jenna Bauman and Sydney Gillett. “We are a young team when you consider the senior leadership we lost from the 2022 team,” Ward said. “We have a team of 12 that is looking to put it all together for the 2023 squad. We have a lot of new faces in new positions so I am hoping to grow and compete a little better everyday.”
Chesaning
Head coach: Pamela Wesley
Last year: 3-4 MMAC
Key returners: Ava Devereaux, Sr., OH; Charley Mahan, Madison Steele
Outlook: Chesaning was knocked out of the district tournament last season by New Lothrop in the district finals after finishing 3-4 in the MMAC. Pamela Wesley returns for another stint as the Indians varsity head coach in 2023. The Indians will be led by Ava Devereaux, an All-Area player who registered 174 kills with 38 aces last season.
Durand
Head coach: Sam Willman
Key returners: Sydney Spaulding, Sr., OH; Samantha Leydig, Jr., OP/S; Raegan Taylor, Sr., OP/S; Gabby Keeler, Sr., MH; Shianne Root, Sr., MH
Key newcomers: Izzy Konesny, Jr., OH; Madison Dennis, So., L
Outlook: The Railroaders have started the season with a 5-5 record through two tournaments and sport a small team with only seven players, but five are returners. “This season we are looking to be at the top of the conference (MMAC),” Willman said. “We have high expectations for ourselves.”
Laingsburg
Head coach: Kelsey Jones
Key returners: Bella Strieff, Sr., OH; Brynn Wilson, Sr., S
Outlook: The Wolfpack have opened the season with a 6-3 record. Strieff, a senior hitter, is coming off a 262-kill season while Wilson delivered 365 assists a year ago.
New Lothrop
Head coach: Jillian Severn
Last year: 34-12-1, D-3 district champions
Key returners: Kara Wendling, Sr., MB; Lexi Birchmeier, Sr., MB; Marissa Rombach, Sr., OH; Ashlyn Orr, Jr., OH; Remington Knieper, Jr., RS; Landan Babinger, Sr., S
Key newcomers: Lacy Shepse, Sr., L; Ava Thorsby, Jr. DS
Outlook: New Lothrop reached the Division 3 regional finals a year ago before falling to No. 8 Cass City in three sets. The Hornets have graduated some key pieces from that team , most notably setter Taylor Moore and outside hitter Carley Martin, both of whom captured First-Team All-Area honors a year ago. Still, the Hornets do have several solid players returning. “We are hoping to compete for the league title this year and advance through districts to give us another shot at the regional final,” said Severn, who returns for her second season at the Hornet coaching helm.
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Angela Ehle
Last year: 2-16-1
Key players: Hailee Campbell, Sr., MH; Braeden Tokar, Sr., MH; Ashton Ehle, So., OH; Kyden Ehle, Jr., S; Ellyana Carman, Jr., RS; Tava Kvalevog, Jr., OH.
Outlook: Ehle takes over the head coaching reigns at Ovid-Elsie this season. The Marauders have opened the season with a 6-3 mark and 0-1 record in the MMAC. The squad is obviously improved from a season ago.
Owosso
Head coach: Stephen Fitzpatrick
Last year: 22-11-10
Key returners: Peyton Spicer, Sr., RS; Reese Thayer, Sr., S; Lexi Hemker, Sr., L; Rorie Babcock, Sr., OPP
Key newcomers: Ady Freeman, Fr., OH; Paxson Tyrrell, So., MB
Outlook: With the graduation of All-Area Player of the Year Kendall Ihm at rightside hitter/setter, the Trojans will have to try and replace that lost firepower with several other players, said Owosso head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick. Ihm has moved on to play for Saginaw Valley State University. One key central figure for Owosso will be senior southpaw Peyton Spicer, who will be the team’s rightside hitter in 2023. Four-year varsity starters Spicer, Thayer and Hemker will provide the key leadership.
Perry
Head coach: Sarah Coning
Key returners: Sian Palmer, Sr., OH; Autumn Wellman, Sr., MH; Zenna Leitelt, Sr., RH; Rylee Price, So., OH
Key newcomers: Teagan Hallock, Jr., S; Hailey Hansen, Jr., MH; Brooklyn Bentley, Jr., L.
Outlook: Palmer delivered 106 digs a season ago while Wellman had 71 digs. “We are excited about this season with joining a new league and we are aiming to finish strong,” Coning said. “We know with our drive, determination and dedication, we can compete this season.”
Morrice
Head Coach: Brianna Cain
Last Year: 17-12-1, 8-0 GAC Blue (first).
Key players: Aubrey Rogers, Sr., OH; Ava Sholty, Sr., S; Zora Brewer, Sr., OH; Makenzie Beem, Sr., MH; Ella Wyzga, Sr., MH; Alexa Rose, Jr., MH; Lainie Kitchenmaster, So., OH; Layla Johnson, Fr., BR; Hailyn Dietz, Fr., S.
Outlook: Cain takes over for long-time head coach Brandy Gutting, who retired following last season. Morrice will also have to replace the services of first-team OH Payton Gutting, who graduated, along with additional graduating standouts Kenzie Doerner (L) and Kaylee McGowan (MB).
