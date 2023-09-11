OWOSSO — It might be a transition year for Owosso volleyball, but hopes remain high for a second straight winning season.

The Trojans graduated last year’s All-Area Player of the Year in Kendall Ihm, a six-foot hitter/setter record-setter who finished her career with more than 1,000 kills, 1,000 assists and 800 digs. Ihm is currently a freshman outside hitter at Saginaw Valley State University.

