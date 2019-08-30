OTISVILLE — Visiting Byron rolled to a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 victory in its first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference volleyball match of the season.
Zoe McDowell had 11 assists for Byron (2-1-2 overall), while Haley Hooley had nine digs, Maddie Davis had seven kills and Riley Viele served three aces.
BOYS TENNIS
Alma 4, Ovid-Elsie 3
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie won three of the four singles flights, but Alma swept the doubles matches to beat Ovid-Elsie Wednesday.
Eian Bushard defeated Tyler Atchinson 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles. Mason Speiss won 2-6, 6-1, 12-10 at second singles and Tristan Densmore won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
The teams only played three doubles matches. The Marauders fell to 0-1 overall.
GIRLS GOLF
Chesaning 250, Caro 257
CARO — Chesaning beat Caro by seven strokes Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Taylor Gross topped Indians with a 47. Maggie Gross had a 63, followed by Gabi Sholtz (66) and AellyAnn Rodriguez (74).
