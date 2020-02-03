PERRY — Perry senior forward Caleb Leykauf had an impressive three-game stretch last week that helped Perry stay tied atop the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Leykauf finished the week with 63 points and 31 rebounds, including a career night Tuesday at Lansing Sexton where he scored 30 points with 17 rebounds in a 49-47 nonconference loss.
But the two time All-GLAC and Argus-Press All-Area player has bigger goals that he wants to accomplish before the season’s over.
“I don’t want to lose again this year, I want to win these next six games and win the league,” Leykauf said prior to Friday’s game against Lake Odessa Lakewood. “I want to win a district.”
Perry beat Lakewood 48-43 Friday night, keeping the Ramblers (8-3, 6-1 GLAC) in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Stockbridge and Leslie.
Even with the expectations that come with being a top player in the area, Leykauf says he’s still able to focus on his game.
“I feel like I’ve been on the spot since sophomore year and been improving since,” he said. “I just want to prove myself to everyone.”
Leykauf has already proven to be a vital component to the Ramblers’ success. He currently leads Perry in scoring and rebounding — averaging 19.7 points and 9.2 boards.
His greatest asset is his versatility, which stems from his past experiences on the court.
Leykauf spent his early career playing AAU ball. He played down low for most of that time, but a change in his game early on in high school elevated his play.
“I was actually a center up until my sophomore year,” he said. “I transitioned to more of a shooting guard/small forward because I knew I could shoot the three.”
A year after making the switch from big-man to wing, Leykauf’s points average jumped from 13.2 to 16.2 — and so far has another three-point jump this season. His 3-point percentage also improved from 39% to 42%.
Leykauf said playing in the post helped him become more of a dual-threat player.
“It’s helps my game a lot when I get face guarded or closely guarded,” he said. “If it’s a smaller player I can post-up and if its a bigger guy I can go out on the wing and go by him or shoot over him.”
That versatility has earned the senior forward praise from both opponents and his team alike.
“We can go down low to him or he can hit the 3, so he’s tough to guard,” Perry head coach Mike Shauver said. “He’s probably the best shooter I’ve coached in 10 years — (maybe) one of the best shooters to come out of Perry in a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.