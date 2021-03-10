CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys basketball team sank 10 3-pointers and sported four double-digit scorers while downing Clio 66-50 Tuesday.
Cole Mieske scored 18 points for the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 Flint Metro Stars). Caleb Stahr scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, while Wyatt Bower scored 15 points. Carson Socia chipped in with 12 points and three 3-pointers.
Clio fell to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Mustangs got 25 points from Logan McNiel, who hit four 3s. Cole Howard scored 11 points.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 4 1-2 12, Cole Mieske 7 3-3 18, Peyton Termeer 1 1-1 3, Caleb Stahr 6 3-3 17, Carson Reed 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Bower 6 1-2 15.
New Lothrop 67, LakeVille 35
NEW LOTHROP — Jordan Belmar scored 20 points, Drew Kohlmann had 16 and Matt Kieffer 11 to lift New Lothrop to a 32-point win over LakeVille Tuesday.
Jaden Curry added eight points for the Hornets (4-4, 4-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who face MMAC co-leader Chesaning Friday at home. The Indians and Ovid-Elsie Marauders both stand 4-0 in the MMAC.
“It was another solid win tonight,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “After falling down 6-2, we went on a 27-3 run to end the first quarter. I thought our defensive pressure was the key. We were able to create a lot of turnovers that led to transition points at the other end.”
LakeVille (1-4, 1-4) was led by Hunter Hawley’s 12 points.
New Lothrop scoring: Jordan Belmar 9 2-2 20, Drew Kohlmann 7 2-2 16, Matt Kieffer 5 1-1 11, Jaden Curry 4 0-2 8, Cannon Cromwell 3 0-0 6, Max Spencer 1 1-2 3, Joe Bitterman 1 0-0 3.
St. Charles 46, Chesaning 31
ST. CHARLES — Chesaning suffered its first loss Tuesday, 46-31 to St. Charles in nonconference play.
Mason Struck scored nine points with three rebounds for the Indians (7-1).
St. Charles rose to 10-3 overall.
“Our guys played hard for all four quarters tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We need to continue to work on our execution and we look forward to preparing for solid teams Thursday and Friday.”
Chesaning scoring: Mason Struck 9 points, Lucas Powell 5, Reese Greenfelder 4, Jaylen Anderson 4, Nate Ferry 3, Tyler Sager 2, Sam Princinsky 2, Brady Coon 2.
