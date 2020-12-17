CHESANING — Chesaning senior Karissa Ferry was named a Division 2 honorable mention all-stater, the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA) announced Monday.
Ferry, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker, led 6-13 Chesaning this season with 159 kills with 67 blocks.
Ferry served 97 percent and had 31 aces. Her hitting percentage was .301.
Ferry was an all-Region player and was an Argus-Press All-Area first-team selection.
Ferry was the lone area player represented on the All-State teams for 2020.
