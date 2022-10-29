ALMONT — Tryce Tokar accounted for three touchdowns, including the game winner with 1:50 to go, and Ovid-Elsie went on the road and upset Almont 21-14 Friday in the first round of the Division 6 football playoffs.
Tokar ran for 103 yards and two TDs, also completing 5 of 15 passes for 86 yards and a score.
Almont took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to a 42-yard Matthew Measel run in the first quarter and a 1-yard plunge by Trenton Kruse with 17 seconds left the second. Tokar had scored on a 9-yard run to tie the game with a 9-yard scamper 1:37 before halftime.
The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Tokar hit Clay Wittenberg with a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game early in the frame. Tokar then found paydirt again on a 1-yard run with 1:50 to go.
Wittenberg finished with two catches for 38 yards. Braxton Stenger also had two grabs for 32 yards. Perrien Rasch added 57 yards on the ground.
