LAINGSBURG — Tuesday’s girls soccer district semifinal between Laingsburg and Ithaca was scoreless for the first 66 minutes.
For visiting Ithaca, the last 14 minutes brought no changes, but the Wolfpack broke through with two late goals to advance to the championship round, 2-0.
Laingsburg’s first goal came off the foot of Ivy Collier, who blasted a long shot from about 25 yards out to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead with 14:28 to play.
Around three minutes later, Madi Phillips added an insurance goal — with an assist from Callie Clark — to give the Wolfpack extra breathing room.
Even one goal would likely have been plenty of cushion — Laingsburg dominated the possession game and outshot Ithaca 13-1 on goal — but head coach Natalie Elkins said that going up two was good for peace of mind.
Laingsburg played at an intentionally deliberate pace on Tuesday, with a methodical game plan tailored to overcome both the hot and humid conditions — temperatures hovered around 88 degrees at game time — and a conservative Ithaca side looking to pack it in on defense and counterattack.
“Our game was to play slowly (with it being) so hot out, and to just keep possessing it,” Elkins said. “What would you say the percentage was that was possessed it? It would be in the 90% range right?”
While possessing the ball deep in the Ithaca zone, the Wolfpack would work the ball from one side of the pitch to the other, looking for an opening.
Persistence finally paid off with Collier’s second-half shot.
“We knew Ivy was open quite a bit,” Elkins said. “We saw Ivy and Desire (Knoblauch) and Callie (Clark) were being marked out. They are our leading scorers. Ivy was open and she was told, ‘You have one touch.’”
Collier, a sophomore, said she was ready when the opportunity came.
“It was really hot out today but we knew we had to come out strong,” Collier said. “And I just knew that I had to get my shots off whenever I had the chance to.”
Phillips’ insurance goal came thanks, in part, to halftime adjustments.
“Callie crossed it over and I kicked it in,” Phillips said. “At halftime we talked about dribbling the ball across the line so we could get to some of the crosses that we were losing. So Callie was a lot closer and it was an easier ball to control and get in the goal.”
Junior Addison Elkins said that Laingsburg’s ability to possess the ball finally took its toll on Ithaca in the final 15-20 minutes of the contest.
“I think I’m not surprised necessarily with how close the game was,” the 11th-grader said. “We definitely wanted to come out and possess so that we could burn their energy before ours. And then really push it in the second half and build our goals instead of just forcing it forward.”
Laingsburg’s next test will be against top-seeded Hemlock in the district finals, 6 p.m. Friday at home.
Junior goalkeeper Joy Antcliff said that Laingsburg anticipates a real battle, but feels the Wolfpack can win it. Both teams have won 13 games this season.
“I expect all of us going full force all-out energy and I don’t want to let it end here and play hard,” Antcliff said.
Teammate Addison Rusz noted that Laingsburg has been here plenty of times before — the Wolfpack is shooting for its third straight district championship on Friday.
“There’s a lot of pressure on us right now but we’re really excited to come out and have the opportunity,” Rusz said.
